Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 9 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar aims to hold on to yellow jersey
Follow all the action from the Tour de France as the riders race from Aigle to Les Chatel Portes du Soleil
Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%. Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process.
Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9km mountainous trek from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel in France. It is the final ride before Monday’s rest day and could turn into another big day for the general classification riders. The majority of the route is through Switzerland, starting with an immediate category four climb (Cote de Bellevue) which offers an opportunity to form an early breakaway for those bold enough to attack it.
Afterwards comes an intermediate sprint before the category two Col des Mosse and familiar category one Col de la Croix leading into a long, fast descent to the French border. Once back in France, the peloton faces the category one Pas de Morgins, a long ascent with a plateaued summit, before another drop and short climb to the finish at Chatel les Portes du Solieil.
Follow all the updates from Stage 9 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 9 map and profile
Here’s what the riders have to look forward to today:
Tour de France 2022: General classification before stage 9
Here’s how the battle for the yellow jersey is shaping up:
- Pogacar 28hrs 56’ 16”
- Vingegaard +39”
- Thomas +1’ 14”
- A. Yates +1’ 22”
- Gaudu +1’ 35”
- Bardet +1’ 36”
- Pidcock +1’ 39”
- Powless +1’ 41”
- Mas +1’ 47”
- Martinez +1’ 59”
Tour de France 2022: How to watch Stage 9
The stage is scheduled to start at around 11.45pm BST with the expected finish at around 4:45pm BST.
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert takes stage eight Tour glory as Tadej Pogacar extends lead
Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar once again took the glory on stage eight of the Tour de France as Van Aert snatched his second victory of the week and Pogacar extended his lead in the yellow jersey.
After hopes of a breakaway success were extinguished as the race moved into Switzerland, Van Aert had the power to beat Michael Matthews in an uphill sprint to the Olympic Stadium in Lausanne, but Pogacar, ever hungry for success, was in the mix too as he came home in third.
And such is the appetite of a rider who has been compared to “The Cannibal” Eddy Merckx in recent days that the 23-year-old tried to fight for what would have been a third stage win in as many days, and sounded disappointed when he could only manage third place.
Wout van Aert takes stage eight Tour glory as Tadej Pogacar extends lead
Van Aert had the power to beat Michael Matthews in an uphill sprint
Tour de France 2022: Stage 8 recap
After a long journey to the top of Cote du Stade Olympique, stage 8 of the Tour de France came down to a hilly sprint finish and the green jersey holder, Wout van Aert came up with the goods to win his second stage of the 2022 tour.
Here’s a look at the winning moment for the Belgian:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 9
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 Tour de France. Today’s ride sees the contenders journey 193km from Aigle in Switzerland through the mountains before finishing at Les Chatel Portes du Soleil in France. It is the last ride before a rest day on Monday so expect attacks and moves from the general classification cyclists fighting for the yellow jersey.
Belgian Wout van Aert took the victory in Saturday’s stage 8, winning a sprint finish at the top of Cote du Stade Olympique to start today’s run as the green jersey holder whilst Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar finished third and extended his lead in the GC to 39 seconds.
Pogacar will be hoping for another strong showing today to ensure he holds onto the yellow jersey heading into the next stage.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies