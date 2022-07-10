Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 9 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar aims to hold on to yellow jersey
Follow all the action from the Tour de France as the riders race from Aigle to Les Chatel Portes du Soleil
Belgium’s Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%. Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process.
Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9km mountainous trek from Aigle in Switzerland to Chatel in France. It is the final ride before Monday’s rest day and could turn into another big day for the general classification riders. The majority of the route is through Switzerland, starting with an immediate category four climb (Cote de Bellevue) which offers an opportunity to form an early breakaway for those bold enough to attack it.
Afterwards comes an intermediate sprint before the category two Col des Mosse and familiar category one Col de la Croix leading into a long, fast descent to the French border. Once back in France, the peloton faces the category one Pas de Morgins, a long ascent with a plateaued summit, before another drop and short climb to the finish at Chatel les Portes du Solieil.
Follow all the updates from Stage 9 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 9
There’s an early crash as the peloton heads over a roundabout about 22km in. Michael Woods, Tony Gallopin, Chris Hamilton and Tiesj Benoot all hit the concrete but look okay to continue.
No-one has gotten away as of yet and the first category climb is quickly approaching.
Mads Pedersen is reeled back in by peloton just after the 18km mark.
Just ahead is Vevey, the native town of Pascal Richard who was the 1996 Olympic champion for road racing and won two stages of the Tour de France (in 1989 and 1996).
The peloton is strung out across the road after 15km of racing. Mads Pedersen attempts to set up a breakaway and flies ahead on his own.
The peloton hasn’t let the leaders get away yet but Pedersen has opened a seven or eight second lead.
The opening 30km are the flattest part of today’s stage before consistent climbing through the mountains. That means the weaker climbers will push to get into a breakaway early on to give themselves a lead before they hit the hills.
Ben O’Connor has dropped off the back of the peloton already and is hoping that the breakaway gets going so that the pace of the rest of the pack settles down.
5km into the stage and there are a lot of riders trying to sprint away from the peloton. Separate groups have developed and the pace is quite decent.
The front runners are bombing it at close to 50 km/h with the average race speed at touch under 40km/h.
187km left to ride.
There are little gaps starting to appear as Philippe Gilbert becomes the first rider on the attack.
There is a group of 10 or so riders who have given it a go to start a breakaway Thibaut Pinot, Bauke Mollema, and Jan Tratni are amongst them.
Gilbert may have dropped back to the front of the peloton.
The riders have to deal with a headwind as they reach the Départ Réel and get Stage 9 properly underway. There are 3,700 metres of climbing today, the most in a single day of the tour so far.
193km to go.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) exchange some words in the neutralised zone.
Both have been the outstanding riders of the Tour so far, taking half of all stages between them.
5km to go before the race kicks off properly. Guillaume Martin is the only Covid related absence to drop out today, but there at 11 riders missing from Stage 9.
There’s a 7.5km neutral ride before the Départ Réel. Most of the talk this morning has been about the potential breakaway.
The riders who get ahead of the peloton may be able to ride that lead to the very end of the stage so today’s winner could be decided by this early tactical decision.
