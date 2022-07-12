Magnus Cort, right, edges victory on the line in Megève (Reuters)

Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton roll over the Alps to the summit finish in Megeve on a 148km route which could open up opportunities for the breakaway, as well as a potential showdown between the general classification contenders.

Following the second rest day, on paper this is a perfect stage for the man in the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian already leads the race by more than half a minute and this kind of profile, where the road kicks up to the finish on a draining category-two ascent, should suit his skillset more than the purer climbers in the pack like the rider second in the overall standings, Jonas Vingegaard.

There are four categorised climbs starting with the Cote de Chevenoz (2.2km, 2.9%) which arrives early in the day and could provide a platform for the break to accelerate clear. Two more climbs follow – the Col de Jambaz (6.7km, 3.8%) and Cote to Chatillon-sur-Cluses (4.5km, 3.9%) – before the ride up to Megeve (19.2km, 4.1%) which may not be too steep but is long enough to hurt strong legs.

