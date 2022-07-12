Tour de France 2022 stage 10 result LIVE: Magnus Cort snatches photo-finish win in Megeve
Follow all the latest updates from stage 10 as Tadej Pogacar looks to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey
Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton roll over the Alps to the summit finish in Megeve on a 148km route which could open up opportunities for the breakaway, as well as a potential showdown between the general classification contenders.
Following the second rest day, on paper this is a perfect stage for the man in the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian already leads the race by more than half a minute and this kind of profile, where the road kicks up to the finish on a draining category-two ascent, should suit his skillset more than the purer climbers in the pack like the rider second in the overall standings, Jonas Vingegaard.
There are four categorised climbs starting with the Cote de Chevenoz (2.2km, 2.9%) which arrives early in the day and could provide a platform for the break to accelerate clear. Two more climbs follow – the Col de Jambaz (6.7km, 3.8%) and Cote to Chatillon-sur-Cluses (4.5km, 3.9%) – before the ride up to Megeve (19.2km, 4.1%) which may not be too steep but is long enough to hurt strong legs.
Follow all the action from stage 10 of the Tour de France below.
Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10
Pogacar attacks the group and may have snatched a second from Vingegaard at the finish! He also came across around 8’55 so will keep yellow.
Kamna will be second, 10 seconds or so behind Pogacar.
Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10
Magnus Cort Nielsen (in the pink) nicked it away from Nick Schultz on the line. A sensational win for the Dane who has already worn the polkadot jersey in this year’s race.
Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10
Here comes the peloton. Kamna needs Pogacar to come in 9’05 behind him to snatch the yellow jersey.
Jumbo-Visma riding on the front! They want Pogacar to keep the jersey and keep the pressure on the Slovenian!
Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10
Incredible finish. Photo finish. Magnus Cort Nielsen pips Nick Schultz.
A perfect example that you don’t need GC drama for the Tour de France to be exciting!
Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10
Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10 on the photo finish! He pipped Nick Schultz on the line in dramatic fashion!
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
Sanchez opens up the sprint but Schultz and Nielsen come around him and throw their bikes at the line! It’s a photo finish! Neither of them had any idea!
HOW ON EARTH DID THAT GROUP CATCH THE FOUR OUT FRONT?!
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
1km to go: Under the Flamme Rouge they go and Van Baarle has made it up to the front three.
Van Baarle immediately attacks! It is uphill to the finish. Deceptively hard. The other three bring the Ineos man back.
And the other members of the break have made it back!
Here is the sprint!
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
1km to go: We now have Sanchez, Schultz and Jorgensen at the front - with Van Baarle riding across too!
The rest appear to be out of it. It’s a three or four-up sprint for the stage win.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
2km to go: Schultz makes it up to Jorgensen and the pair look like they are going to make it up to Sanchez here. Wright is finally distanced and looks to be out of contention.
Now Schultz drops Jorgensen and makes it to Sanchez!
The climb is done. It’s flat to the finish.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 10
2km to go: Fred Wright has undoubtedly been the strongest rider in this breakaway today. He is marshalling every single move! But he is not riding because his teammate Sanchez is up the road.
Jorgensen attacks and gains a significant advantage. He is in pursuit of Sanchez who appears to be struggling!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies