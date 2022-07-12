Jump to content
Liveupdated1657639678

Tour de France 2022 stage 10 result LIVE: Magnus Cort snatches photo-finish win in Megeve

Follow all the latest updates from stage 10 as Tadej Pogacar looks to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey

Dylan Terry
Tuesday 12 July 2022 16:27
<p>Magnus Cort, right, edges victory on the line in Megève</p>

Magnus Cort, right, edges victory on the line in Megève

(Reuters)

Stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the peloton roll over the Alps to the summit finish in Megeve on a 148km route which could open up opportunities for the breakaway, as well as a potential showdown between the general classification contenders.

Following the second rest day, on paper this is a perfect stage for the man in the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian already leads the race by more than half a minute and this kind of profile, where the road kicks up to the finish on a draining category-two ascent, should suit his skillset more than the purer climbers in the pack like the rider second in the overall standings, Jonas Vingegaard.

There are four categorised climbs starting with the Cote de Chevenoz (2.2km, 2.9%) which arrives early in the day and could provide a platform for the break to accelerate clear. Two more climbs follow – the Col de Jambaz (6.7km, 3.8%) and Cote to Chatillon-sur-Cluses (4.5km, 3.9%) – before the ride up to Megeve (19.2km, 4.1%) which may not be too steep but is long enough to hurt strong legs.

Follow all the action from stage 10 of the Tour de France below.

1657639678

Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10

Pogacar attacks the group and may have snatched a second from Vingegaard at the finish! He also came across around 8’55 so will keep yellow.

Kamna will be second, 10 seconds or so behind Pogacar.

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:27
1657639616

Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10

Magnus Cort Nielsen (in the pink) nicked it away from Nick Schultz on the line. A sensational win for the Dane who has already worn the polkadot jersey in this year’s race.

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:26
1657639596

Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10

Here comes the peloton. Kamna needs Pogacar to come in 9’05 behind him to snatch the yellow jersey.

Jumbo-Visma riding on the front! They want Pogacar to keep the jersey and keep the pressure on the Slovenian!

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:26
1657639313

Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10

Incredible finish. Photo finish. Magnus Cort Nielsen pips Nick Schultz.

A perfect example that you don’t need GC drama for the Tour de France to be exciting!

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:21
1657639194

Tour de France 2022: Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 10 on the photo finish! He pipped Nick Schultz on the line in dramatic fashion!

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:19
1657639146

Tour de France 2022: Stage 10

Sanchez opens up the sprint but Schultz and Nielsen come around him and throw their bikes at the line! It’s a photo finish! Neither of them had any idea!

HOW ON EARTH DID THAT GROUP CATCH THE FOUR OUT FRONT?!

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:19
1657639053

Tour de France 2022: Stage 10

1km to go: Under the Flamme Rouge they go and Van Baarle has made it up to the front three.

Van Baarle immediately attacks! It is uphill to the finish. Deceptively hard. The other three bring the Ineos man back.

And the other members of the break have made it back!

Here is the sprint!

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:17
1657638942

Tour de France 2022: Stage 10

1km to go: We now have Sanchez, Schultz and Jorgensen at the front - with Van Baarle riding across too!

The rest appear to be out of it. It’s a three or four-up sprint for the stage win.

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:15
1657638875

Tour de France 2022: Stage 10

2km to go: Schultz makes it up to Jorgensen and the pair look like they are going to make it up to Sanchez here. Wright is finally distanced and looks to be out of contention.

Now Schultz drops Jorgensen and makes it to Sanchez!

The climb is done. It’s flat to the finish.

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:14
1657638790

Tour de France 2022: Stage 10

2km to go: Fred Wright has undoubtedly been the strongest rider in this breakaway today. He is marshalling every single move! But he is not riding because his teammate Sanchez is up the road.

Jorgensen attacks and gains a significant advantage. He is in pursuit of Sanchez who appears to be struggling!

Dylan Terry12 July 2022 16:13

