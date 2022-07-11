The Tour de France returns tomorrow following its second rest day, kicking off a series of gruelling stages in the Alps that is set to see the battle between the general classification riders reach boiling point.

A 148km route from Morzine to Megeve will feature a dip back along Lake Geneva, in what is set to be one of the most picturesque stages of the Tour so far.

But with massive days to come, including on Wednesday at the Col du Galibier and Thursday at the iconic Alpe d’Huez, stage 10 could be fought out between a pack of breakaway riders if they plan their attack ahead of the final 19km category-two climb to Megeve.

On fresh legs, this should open the stage win to more than just the GC contenders, with the denouement of the day also featuring a flat 20km section of road from Cluses to the intermediate sprint, with the climb to Megeve beginning immediately afterwards.

The breakaway was also allowed its fun on Sunday’s stage nine, with Bob Jungels clinging on to victory after a solo attack. Tadej Pogacar was unable to extend his lead over Jonas Vingegaard but picked up three seconds on Geraint Thomas in third.

Stage 10 profile

Stage 10 profile (letour)

Stage 10 map

Stage 10 map (letour)

Stage 10 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12:30pm BST with the expected finish at around 4pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.