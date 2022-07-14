Jump to content
Tour de France 2022 stage 12 preview: Route map and profile from Briancon to Alpe d’Huez today

The riders finish atop the Tour de France’s most iconic climb - Alpe d’Huez

Dylan Terry
Thursday 14 July 2022 08:15
Comments
<p>Stage 12 promises to provide a thrilling finish on Alpe d’Huez</p>

Stage 12 promises to provide a thrilling finish on Alpe d’Huez

(letour)

Alpe d’Huez is the most famous climb in more than 100 years of history at the Tour de France. The sweeping switchback turns have provided some of the greatest moments in the race, made even greater by the incredible mountain scenery.

In the 2022 edition of the race, it is stage 12 where the riders tackle the famous 13.8 kilometre ascent. But that’s after not only tackling the Col du Galibier for a second time in two days, but also climbing the stupendously long Col de la Croix de Fer.

To add even more drama to what is set to be an utterly brutal day of racing, it comes after Jonas Vingegaard claimed the yellow jersey and Tadej Pogacar cracked on the Col du Granon in stage 11.

Pogacar now finds himself over two minutes down in the general classification standings after starting the day in yellow but must pick himself up after Wednesday’s exhausting mountain stage.

It is all set up to be an unforgettable stage of cycling’s biggest race and one you simply cannot afford to miss.

Stage 12 profile

Stage 12 profile of the Tour de France

(letour)

Stage 12 map

Map of stage 12 of the Tour de France

(letour)

Stage 12 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12.05pm BST with the expected finish at around 5.10pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

General classification standings

1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 41hrs 29mins 59secs,

2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +2m 16s,

3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2:22,

4 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +2:26,

5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic +2:37,

6 Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +3:06,

7 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +3:13,

8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) BORA-hansgrohe +7:23,

9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team +8:07,

10 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team +9:29

