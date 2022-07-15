Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France sees the riders who have made it this far earn a whiff of relief after some brutal days in the Alps, and following three days in the mountains, the riders move one eye towards the final week of this year’s Tour de France.

The two ascents of the Col du Galibier and the mountain top finish of Alpe d’Huez will have left the entire peloton on its knees heading into stage 13, so this appears to be the perfect day for a big break to go away in much the same way as the 25-man group went up the road on Tuesday.

There are a host of teams still left in the race who are chasing a stage victory, so there will be an almighty scramble at the start of the day to get into the break. It is one of those stages across the three weeks which could be one by a sprinter, puncheur, climber or the breakaway, and that’s what makes it so intriguing.

Jonas Vingegaard still leads the overall standings after helping himself the yellow jersey with that stunning stage 11 win which broke the double reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, before Tom Pidcock’s memorable win on Alpe d’Huez yesterday.

This is unlikely to be a stage which will see a general classification fight break out, but then this has been an explosive and often unpredictable race so far and Pogacar might consider these rolling hills more to his suiting that his Danish rival, and wish to put that theory to the test.

Stage 13 profile

Profile of stage 13 in the Tour de France (letour)

Stage 13 map

Map of stage 13 in the Tour de France (letour)

Stage 13 start time

The stage is scheduled to start at around 12.05pm BST with the expected finish at around 4.40pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online today

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.