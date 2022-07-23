Tour de France 2022 stage 20 preview: Route map, profile and start times for individual time trial today
Jonas Vingegaard just needs to get round safely to seal the yellow jersey, while Ineos’s Filippo Ganna is the favourite to win the final stage before Paris
The 2022 Tour de France has one final competitive stage before the procession to Paris on Sunday: a 41km individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in southern France to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its impressive chateau.
Stage 20 has regularly been an ITT in recent years in the hope of throwing up some late drama at the end of the Tour. That was certainly the case two years ago when Tadej Pogacar beat Primoz Roglic in dramatic circumstances, but it would take something truly extraordinary here given the stranglehold Jonas Vingegaard has on the yellow jersey.
The Dane leads by more than three minutes overall and realistically just needs to navigate the relatively flat course safely in order to be assured of his first Tour de France crown. Pogacar will likely go on the attack in search of an unlikely victory, but Vingegaard has proved himself no slouch on a time trial bike, beating the Slovenian in both of last year’s ITTs at the Tour, and surely it is just a formality that he wraps up his win.
Geraint Thomas is almost assured of third place on the podium in Paris, which will complete the set for the Welshman having won the race in 2018 and finished runner-up to his teammate Egan Bernal the following year. It has been a measured, intelligent ride by the 36-year-old, who was told at the beginning of the Tour he would be riding in support of teammates Dani Martinez and Adam Yates but who has proved the only Ineos card in the general classification.
Yves Lampaert won the other ITT of this Tour, the opening stage in Copenhagen. The favourite here is Ineos’s Filippo Ganna, a flying machine when it comes to time trials who has won the past two world championships.
Stage 20 route map and profile
How to watch on TV and online today
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
General classification after stage 19
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) 75hrs 45’44”
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +3’21”
3. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) +8’00”
4. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +11’05”
5. Nairo Qiuntana (Team Arkea-Samsic) +13’35”
6. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13’43”
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +14’10”
8. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) +16’11”
9. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan team) +20’24”
10. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +20’32”
Time trial start list (local time)
|1
|13:05:00
|161
|CALEB EWAN
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|2
|13:06:30
|67
|ALBERT TORRES BARCELO
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|3
|13:08:00
|164
|REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURG
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|4
|13:09:30
|162
|FREDERIK FRISON
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|5
|13:11:00
|205
|AMUND GRØNDAHL JANSEN
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|6
|13:12:30
|51
|FABIO JAKOBSEN
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|7
|13:14:00
|187
|ANTHONY TURGIS
|TOTALENERGIES
|8
|13:15:30
|214
|JÉRÉMY LECROQ
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|9
|13:17:00
|206
|CHRISTOPHER JUUL JENSEN
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|10
|13:18:30
|8
|MARC HIRSCHI
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|11
|13:20:00
|3
|MIKKEL BJERG
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|12
|13:21:30
|127
|TACO VAN DER HOORN
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|13
|13:23:00
|108
|GUILLAUME VAN KEIRSBULCK
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|14
|13:24:30
|166
|BRENT VAN MOER
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|15
|13:26:00
|202
|JACK BAUER
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|16
|13:27:30
|83
|KAMIL GRADEK
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|17
|13:29:00
|56
|YVES LAMPAERT
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|18
|13:30:30
|114
|NILS EEKHOFF
|TEAM DSM
|19
|13:32:00
|183
|MACIEJ BODNAR
|TOTALENERGIES
|20
|13:33:30
|192
|GUILLAUME BOIVIN
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|21
|13:35:00
|181
|PETER SAGAN
|TOTALENERGIES
|22
|13:36:30
|204
|DYLAN GROENEWEGEN
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|23
|13:38:00
|135
|DMITRIY GRUZDEV
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|24
|13:39:30
|215
|CYRIL LEMOINE
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|25
|13:41:00
|126
|ADRIEN PETIT
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|26
|13:42:30
|106
|EDWARD PLANCKAERT
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|27
|13:44:00
|55
|MIKKEL HONORÉ
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|28
|13:45:30
|167
|FLORIAN VERMEERSCH
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|29
|13:47:00
|48
|DANNY VAN POPPEL
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|30
|13:48:30
|58
|FLORIAN SENECHAL
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|31
|13:50:00
|26
|LUKE ROWE
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|32
|13:51:30
|113
|JOHN DEGENKOLB
|TEAM DSM
|33
|13:53:00
|104
|ALEXANDER KRIEGER
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|34
|13:54:30
|216
|LUCA MOZZATO
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|35
|13:56:00
|121
|ALEXANDER KRISTOFF
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|36
|13:57:30
|207
|LUKA MEZGEC
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|37
|13:59:00
|112
|ALBERTO DAINESE
|TEAM DSM
|38
|14:00:30
|17
|NATHAN VAN HOOYDONCK
|JUMBO - VISMA
|39
|14:02:00
|171
|MADS PEDERSEN
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|40
|14:03:30
|53
|ANDREA BAGIOLI
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|41
|14:05:00
|24
|FILIPPO GANNA
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|42
|14:06:30
|54
|MATTIA CATTANEO
|QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
|43
|14:08:00
|132
|ALEKSANDR RIABUSHENKO
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|44
|14:09:30
|122
|SVEN ERIK BYSTRØM
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|45
|14:11:00
|145
|OWAIN DOULL
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|46
|14:12:30
|105
|JASPER PHILIPSEN
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|47
|14:14:00
|213
|ALEXIS GOUGEARD
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|48
|14:15:30
|148
|JONAS RUTSCH
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|49
|14:17:00
|34
|BENOIT COSNEFROY
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|50
|14:18:30
|95
|OLIVIER LE GAC
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|51
|14:20:00
|84
|MATEJ MOHORIC
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|52
|14:21:30
|144
|STEFAN BISSEGGER
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|53
|14:23:00
|154
|AMAURY CAPIOT
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|54
|14:24:30
|43
|MARCO HALLER
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|55
|14:26:00
|76
|ANTHONY PEREZ
|COFIDIS
|56
|14:27:30
|155
|HUGO HOFSTETTER
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|57
|14:29:00
|178
|JASPER STUYVEN
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|58
|14:30:30
|212
|CYRIL BARTHE
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|59
|14:32:00
|201
|MICHAEL MATTHEWS
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|60
|14:33:30
|197
|KRISTS NEILANDS
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|61
|14:35:00
|195
|GUY NIV
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|62
|14:36:30
|156
|MATIS LOUVEL
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|63
|14:38:00
|15
|CHRISTOPHE LAPORTE
|JUMBO - VISMA
|64
|14:39:30
|87
|JAN TRATNIK
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|65
|14:41:00
|163
|PHILIPPE GILBERT
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|66
|14:42:30
|158
|CONNOR SWIFT
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|67
|14:44:00
|107
|KRISTIAN SBARAGLI
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|68
|14:45:30
|184
|MATHIEU BURGAUDEAU
|TOTALENERGIES
|69
|14:47:00
|217
|PIERRE ROLLAND
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|70
|14:48:30
|165
|ANDREAS KRON
|LOTTO SOUDAL
|71
|14:50:00
|35
|STAN DEWULF
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|72
|14:51:30
|176
|QUINN SIMMONS
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|73
|14:53:00
|211
|FRANCK BONNAMOUR
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|74
|14:54:30
|117
|MARTIJN TUSVELD
|TEAM DSM
|75
|14:56:00
|72
|PIERRE LUC PERICHON
|COFIDIS
|76
|14:57:30
|177
|TOMS SKUJINS
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|77
|14:59:00
|92
|ANTOINE DUCHESNE
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|78
|15:00:30
|102
|SILVAN DILLIER
|ALPECIN - DECEUNINCK
|79
|15:02:00
|172
|GIULIO CICCONE
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|80
|15:03:30
|185
|PIERRE LATOUR
|TOTALENERGIES
|81
|15:05:00
|182
|EDVALD BOASSON HAGEN
|TOTALENERGIES
|82
|15:06:30
|46
|NILS POLITT
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|83
|15:08:00
|88
|FRED WRIGHT
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|84
|15:10:00
|77
|BENJAMIN THOMAS
|COFIDIS
|85
|15:12:00
|66
|NELSON OLIVEIRA
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|86
|15:14:00
|42
|FELIX GROSSSCHARTNER
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|87
|15:16:00
|125
|ANDREA PASQUALON
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|88
|15:18:00
|153
|MAXIME BOUET
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|89
|15:20:00
|23
|JONATHAN CASTROVIEJO
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|90
|15:22:00
|93
|KÉVIN GENIETS
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|91
|15:24:00
|123
|KOBE GOOSSENS
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|92
|15:26:00
|47
|MAXIMILIAN SCHACHMANN
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|93
|15:28:00
|128
|GEORG ZIMMERMANN
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|94
|15:30:00
|143
|ALBERTO BETTIOL
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|95
|15:32:00
|73
|SIMON GESCHKE
|COFIDIS
|96
|15:34:00
|157
|LUKASZ OWSIAN
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|97
|15:36:00
|133
|JOSEPH LLOYD DOMBROWSKI
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|98
|15:38:00
|74
|ION IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI
|COFIDIS
|99
|15:40:00
|173
|TONY GALLOPIN
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|100
|15:42:00
|138
|ANDREY ZEITS
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|101
|15:44:00
|12
|TIESJ BENOOT
|JUMBO - VISMA
|102
|15:46:00
|98
|MICHAEL STORER
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|103
|15:48:00
|115
|CHRISTOPHER HAMILTON
|TEAM DSM
|104
|15:50:00
|94
|STEFAN KÜNG
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|105
|15:52:00
|27
|DYLAN VAN BAARLE
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|106
|15:54:00
|198
|MICHAEL WOODS
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|107
|15:56:00
|218
|SEBASTIAN SCHÖNBERGER
|B&B HOTELS - KTM
|108
|15:58:00
|63
|GORKA IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|109
|16:00:00
|137
|SIMONE VELASCO
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|110
|16:02:00
|22
|DANIEL MARTINEZ
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|111
|16:04:00
|116
|ANDREAS LEKNESSUND
|TEAM DSM
|112
|16:06:00
|65
|GREGOR MÜHLBERGER
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|113
|16:08:00
|68
|CARLOS VERONA
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|114
|16:10:00
|141
|RIGOBERTO URAN
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|115
|16:12:00
|175
|BAUKE MOLLEMA
|TREK - SEGAFREDO
|116
|16:14:00
|208
|NICHOLAS SCHULTZ
|TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
|117
|16:16:00
|16
|WOUT VAN AERT
|JUMBO - VISMA
|118
|16:18:00
|196
|HUGO HOULE
|ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
|119
|16:20:00
|64
|MATTEO JORGENSON
|MOVISTAR TEAM
|120
|16:22:00
|6
|BRANDON MCNULTY
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|121
|16:24:00
|86
|DYLAN TEUNS
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|122
|16:26:00
|14
|SEPP KUSS
|JUMBO - VISMA
|123
|16:28:00
|25
|THOMAS PIDCOCK
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|124
|16:30:00
|45
|PATRICK KONRAD
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|125
|16:32:00
|85
|LUIS LEON SANCHEZ
|BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
|126
|16:34:00
|97
|THIBAUT PINOT
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|127
|16:36:00
|147
|NEILSON POWLESS
|EF EDUCATION - EASYPOST
|128
|16:38:00
|36
|BOB JUNGELS
|AG2R CITROEN TEAM
|129
|16:40:00
|96
|VALENTIN MADOUAS
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|130
|16:42:00
|28
|ADAM YATES
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|131
|16:44:00
|131
|ALEXEY LUTSENKO
|ASTANA - QAZAQSTAN TEAM
|132
|16:46:00
|111
|ROMAIN BARDET
|TEAM DSM
|133
|16:48:00
|41
|ALEKSANDR VLASOV
|BORA - HANSGROHE
|134
|16:50:00
|124
|LOUIS MEINTJES
|INTERMARCHE - WANTY - GOBERT MATERIAUX
|135
|16:52:00
|151
|NAIRO QUINTANA
|TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC
|136
|16:54:00
|91
|DAVID GAUDU
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|137
|16:56:00
|21
|GERAINT THOMAS
|INEOS GRENADIERS
|138
|16:58:00
|1
|TADEJ POGACAR
|UAE TEAM EMIRATES
|139
|17:00:00
|18
|JONAS VINGEGAARD
|JUMBO - VISMA
