Tour de France stage 4 LIVE: Result as Wout van Aert makes solo charge to win in Calais
Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling team work to win the fourth stage on Tuesday.
The Jumbo Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5-km ride from Dunkirk after his Jumbo Visma team’s brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.
The Belgian jumped away from a skimmed pack with less than 12km left in the short ascent of the Cote du Cap Blanc Nez and never looked back to clinch his seventh individual stage win on the Tour.
Belgian Jasper Philipsen took second place with France’s Christophe Laporte finishing third, eight seconds behind according to provisional timings.
Tour de France 2022: Current standings after Stage 4
- Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 13hrs 2’43’’
- Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +25 secs
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +32 secs
- Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) +36 secs
- Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +38 secs
- Jonas Vinegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +40 secs
- Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +41 secs
- Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +48 secs
- Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ) +48 secs
- Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) +49 secs
Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile as cobbles provide treacherous test
Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.
The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the race.
The stage begins with an early intermediate sprint after 37km, which could bring out some of the sprinters to the front of the pack looking to pick up the green jersey points on offer.
At the halfway point the cobbles begin. Most of the pavé sectors are around 1.3km long and take professional riders around two and a half minutes to complete, but there are some longer stretches of 2.5km which will take more than four minutes to get through.
Cobbles provide treacherous test on stage 5 of Tour de France
The Tour de France takes to the hills and a series of dangerous cobblestones on a brutal day likely to claim some victims
Reaction from Van Aert
Wout van Aert says that the final 10km were ‘all-out suffering’ after he decided to make a play for the finish line from the peak of the final climb.
It proved to be the correct decision as he flew to the stage victory 15 seconds in front of the nearest rival. He said:
After a powerful attack on Cote du Cap Blanc-Nez, Wout van Aert averaged 62.0km/h in the final 10km to storm home for his seventh stage win at the Tour de France and first in 2022.
Insane.
When asked if he was done with sprint finishes after the race he joked: ‘Yes, of course. Why leave it to chance.’
Wout van Aert came home, 15 seconds ahead of the rest of the peloton. He spoke after the race and says that the move up the climb was a pre-planned move from Jumbo-Visma.
They executed it perfectly.
It’s a seventh Tour de France win for Wout van Aert. Jasper Philipsen takes second with a decent sprint to the line but he’s quite a way behind the Tour leader.
Here’s the top five rider from Stage 4:
1. Wout van Aert
2. Jasper Philipsen
3. Christophe Laporte
4. Alexander Kristoff
5. Peter Sagan
They can’t catch him. What a ride from the Yellow Jersey holder!
Wout van Aert comes home in first place to take the stage. Three runners-up places and now a stage win for the Belgian.
