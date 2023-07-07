Jump to content

Tour de France 2023 stage 6 LIVE: Winner, highlights and standings after Pogacar stuns Vingegaard

The general classification contenders battled it out over the 145km tough mountainous route in the high Pyrenees

Lawrence Ostlere,Michael Jones
Friday 07 July 2023 10:33
Tadej Pogacar bounced back in vintage fashion to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, gaining a psychological edge over Jonas Vingegaard even though the defending champion took the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

The Slovenian, who lost ground to Vingegaard in Wednesday’s first mountain stage, resisted his rival’s attack in the Col du Tourmalet before going solo on the final climb to Cauterets-Cambasque and beating the Jumbo Visma rider by 24 seconds.

After Australian Jai Hindley, who claimed the yellow jersey on Wednesday, was dropped before the top of the Tourmalet, Vingegaard and Pogacar were set to fight for the stage win on the last ascent, a 16-km effort at 5.4%.

Pogacar attacked with 2.7km left, taking Vingegaard by surprise after the Dane’s team had done everything to set him up for the win all day.

Overall, Vingegaard leads Pogacar by 25 seconds and third-placed Hindley by one minute and 34 seconds.

Follow all the latest updates from stage six below:

1688658391

Highlights – final kilometre of stage six

A look back at that final kilometre:

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:46
1688657941

Tadej Pogacar wins stage six

You can take a look at the full standings in every category in the race tracker above.

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:39
1688657845

Tadej Pogacar wins stage six

The two superstars of this Tour de France salute one another:

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:37
1688657697

Jonas Vingegaard takes the yellow jersey

That was great fun. Vingegaard now leads the Tour de France by 25 seconds from Pogacar. Jai Hindley is third at +1min 34sec, and no one else is within three minutes.

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:34
1688657385

Stage six – top five finishers

1. Tadej Pogacar 2. Jonas Vingegaard, at 23’’ 3. Tobias Halland Johannessen, à 1’22’’ 4. Ruben Guerreiro 2’06’’ 5. James Shaw, 2’15’’

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:29
1688657299

Tadej Pogacar wins stage six

Take a look at that ruthless attack:

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:28
1688657212

Tadej Pogacar wins stage six

Jai Hindley comes in two and a half minutes down on the leaders – he will give up the yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar will be second in the general classification, about half a minute down on the Danish reigning champion. What a Tour we have in store now.

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:26
1688657016

Tadej Pogacar wins stage six!

What an assault by Pogacar! He wins stage six with that unmatchable solo attack to the summit at Cauterets. Vingegaard comes home 23 or 24 seconds down, as well as some time bonus too.

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:23
1688656934

Tour de France stage six – Pogacar closes in on finish line

400m to go: The road flattens out and this will suit Pogacar nicely – he is going to sprint to the line...

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:22
1688656886

Tour de France stage six – Pogacar passes flamme rouge in front

1km to go: Pogacar passes the flamme rouge with a 15 second lead over Vingegaard now...

Lawrence Ostlere6 July 2023 16:21

