Tour de France 2023 stage 6 LIVE: Winner, highlights and standings after Pogacar stuns Vingegaard
The general classification contenders battled it out over the 145km tough mountainous route in the high Pyrenees
Tadej Pogacar bounced back in vintage fashion to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, gaining a psychological edge over Jonas Vingegaard even though the defending champion took the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
The Slovenian, who lost ground to Vingegaard in Wednesday’s first mountain stage, resisted his rival’s attack in the Col du Tourmalet before going solo on the final climb to Cauterets-Cambasque and beating the Jumbo Visma rider by 24 seconds.
After Australian Jai Hindley, who claimed the yellow jersey on Wednesday, was dropped before the top of the Tourmalet, Vingegaard and Pogacar were set to fight for the stage win on the last ascent, a 16-km effort at 5.4%.
Pogacar attacked with 2.7km left, taking Vingegaard by surprise after the Dane’s team had done everything to set him up for the win all day.
Overall, Vingegaard leads Pogacar by 25 seconds and third-placed Hindley by one minute and 34 seconds.
Follow all the latest updates from stage six below:
Highlights – final kilometre of stage six
A look back at that final kilometre:
Tadej Pogacar wins stage six
You can take a look at the full standings in every category in the race tracker above.
Tadej Pogacar wins stage six
The two superstars of this Tour de France salute one another:
Jonas Vingegaard takes the yellow jersey
That was great fun. Vingegaard now leads the Tour de France by 25 seconds from Pogacar. Jai Hindley is third at +1min 34sec, and no one else is within three minutes.
Stage six – top five finishers
1. Tadej Pogacar 2. Jonas Vingegaard, at 23’’ 3. Tobias Halland Johannessen, à 1’22’’ 4. Ruben Guerreiro 2’06’’ 5. James Shaw, 2’15’’
Tadej Pogacar wins stage six
Take a look at that ruthless attack:
Tadej Pogacar wins stage six
Jai Hindley comes in two and a half minutes down on the leaders – he will give up the yellow jersey to Jonas Vingegaard. Pogacar will be second in the general classification, about half a minute down on the Danish reigning champion. What a Tour we have in store now.
Tadej Pogacar wins stage six!
What an assault by Pogacar! He wins stage six with that unmatchable solo attack to the summit at Cauterets. Vingegaard comes home 23 or 24 seconds down, as well as some time bonus too.
Tour de France stage six – Pogacar closes in on finish line
400m to go: The road flattens out and this will suit Pogacar nicely – he is going to sprint to the line...
Tour de France stage six – Pogacar passes flamme rouge in front
1km to go: Pogacar passes the flamme rouge with a 15 second lead over Vingegaard now...
