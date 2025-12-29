Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler laughed at fans booing him after booking his place in the last eight of the PDC World Championship.

‘The Nuke’ was too good for former world champion Rob Cross, prevailing with a 4-2 win at Alexandra Palace, with a raucous crowd delivering a hostile environment.

The 18-year-old was almost pushed to a deciding set, but eventually closed out the match with an average of almost 107 and 17 180s.

Asked about his reception, Littler opted for a fiery response, goading the crowd and thanking them for contributing to his earnings, with a record £1m prize pot for the winner at this year, double his first-place prize in last year’s edition.

"I'm not bothered, really, I'm really not bothered," Littler said before bursting into laughter.

"Can I say one thing, you guys pay for tickets that pays for my prize money, so thank you, thank you for my money, thnak you for booing me, thank you, come on!

"I've just seen the stats but I wasn't really thinking of anything. I just wanted to win the game. It was hostile, nobody wanted me to win, but I proved them wrong."

open image in gallery England's Luke Littler (right) celebrates defeating England's Rob Cross ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Cross, the 2018 champion, overcame a scruffy start and reduced the arrears to 3-2 after nailing a 126 checkout on the bull in the deciding leg.

Cross had clearly grasped the momentum, and after moving 2-1 up in the sixth set he missed a single dart at tops to level at 3-3 - and was duly punished by Littler who took out the next two legs to reach the quarter-finals.

Earlier, world number 20 Ryan Searle averaged over 100 as he secured his fourth successive whitewash win with a 4-0 triumph over James Hurrell in Monday's other last-16 clash.

open image in gallery England's Luke Littler (right) is interviewed after defeating England's Rob Cross ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Charlie Manby's dream World Championship debut continued as he beat an out-of-sorts Ricky Evans 4-2 at to seal his place in round four.

Huddersfield bricklayer Manby, 20, is guaranteed a £60,000 pay-cheque after overcoming his early struggles on the doubles against Evans and now faces European champion Gian van Veen for a place in the quarter-finals.

It was an even contest until Manby levelled the match at 2-2, with Evans suffering a dramatic loss of form.

Manby, who landed just four of his first 30 double attempts, said: "It was frustrating. I should have taken the first set, simple as that.

"I missed doubles, but at first to four there is a lot of time, so I think I recovered well and got my confidence back."

World number 40 Kevin Doets produced an upset as he beat 15th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in a thriller to set up a last-16 tie against 2024 world champion Luke Humphries.

Dutchman Doets hit back from behind three times in a see-saw battle before racing to victory in the deciding set and making it six straight wins against Aspinall.

After being pegged back at 2-2, Aspinall produced a 170-finish to snatch the fifth set only to see Doets hit a 164-checkout to level it back up at 3-3 and maintain his heavy scoring to win the decider 3-0.

Justin Hood eased through to the fourth round on his tournament debut by beating Ryan Meikle 4-1, despite not hitting the same heights as in his previous match.

Hood, who averaged 103 when knocking fifth seed Danny Noppert out in round two, opened up a 3-0 lead before Meikle responded with 146 and 147 finishes to take the fourth set.

Hood will face Josh Rock in the last 16, after the Northern Ireland star rebounded from losing the first set to cruise past Callan Rydz 4-1.

PA contributed to this report