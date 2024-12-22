When is Littler’s next match at the World Darts Championship and who is he playing?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler is back and targeting a first PDC World Darts Championship after a breathtaking season.

‘The Nuke’ was upset by Luke Humphries in the final of the 2024 edition, sparking a blossoming rivalry between the pair, which could dominate the sport for years to come.

The 17-year-old is ranked fourth in the world entering the championship and filled with confidence

Victories in the Grand Slam of Darts, the Premier League and World Series Finals have been some of the highlights from a glittering year as Littler mania has taken the sport by storm.

Here’s everything you need to know about Littler’s first match of this year’s championship and who he might meet along the way to a potential second final:

When is Littler playing and what’s his route to the 2025 final?

An emotional Littler won his first match, in the second round, against Ryan Meikle who defeated Fallon Sherrock in his opener.

After Christmas, Littler will face either Ritchie Edhouse or Ian White in round three with the pair going head-to-head in their second round clash this afternoon.

Should ‘The Nuke’ get through round four, which is potentially easier now that Danny Noppert has been beaten, a quarter-final against Rob Cross is on the cards before defending world champion Luke Humphries in the semi-finals. The final could see Littler face a number of former world champions, including Michael Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.

How can I watch?

You can watch the PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 on Sky Sports’ dedicated darts channel from 15 December, with a live stream on Sky Go and Now TV.

World Darts Championship Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

Odds

Luke Littler 7/4

Luke Humphries 11/4

Gary Anderson 10/1

Michael van Gerwen 10/1

Gian van Veen 28/1

Rob Cross 28/1

World Darts Championship prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

Total: £2,500,000