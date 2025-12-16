The PDC World Darts Championship is underway in London with the best darts players in the world looking to dethrone champion Luke Littler at Alexandra Palace.

The biggest event in darts lasts until 3 January and darts betting sites are running a raft of offers around the Championship, with NetBet having put together a special welcome offer involving Littler.

Nuke is a best price of 10/11 with most betting sites after a remarkable season in which he climbed to number one in the world. But NetBet are offering a huge 50/1 on Littler retaining the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Bettors interested in backing Littler at those enhanced World Darts Championship odds simply need to sign up using the NetBet promo code PDC50 before depositing £10 and staking £1 on Littler to win outright, with winnings paid as cash plus £50 in free bets.

The offer is open to new UK customers only, and it cannot be used in conjunction with the standard NetBet welcome offer.

For anyone wanting to know more about the NetBet World Darts Championship betting offer, we’ve provided further detail in this guide, including how to claim the offer and its key terms and conditions.

What is the NetBet Luke Littler Betting Offer?

The NetBet World Darts Championship offer is a simple enhanced odds promo that offers 50/1 odds on Luke Littler to win the PDC World Darts Championship.

New users will need to sign up using the NetBet promo code PDC50 before making a minimum deposit of £10. Next, they must place a maximum £1 bet on Littler in the outright market at the normal odds. If Littler wins, they’ll get a cash payout on the £1 bet, with the payout made up to 50/1 with free bets.

Free bets consist of 1x £10 free bet to use on any sport, 1x £10 free bet for use on horse racing, 2x £10 free bet for use on bet builders and 1x £10 free bet to use on an acca.

How to Claim the NetBet Enhanced Odds Offer

Below, we’ve provided some step-by-step instructions on how to access NetBet’s World Darts Championship betting offer:

Sign up at NetBet (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page. Customers must use the NetBet promo code PDC50. Make a first deposit of at least £10 via debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Trustly. Place a £1 bet on Luke Littler to win PDC World Championship before 9am GMT on 22nd December. Wait for Littler to win PDC World Darts Championship. Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up with free bets to reflect 50/1 odds.

Key Terms and Conditions

In this section, we’ve provided some detail on the key terms related to the NetBet enhanced odds offer:

Offer only available to new UK customers aged 18+.

Customers must use the NetBet promo code PDC50.

Offer available until 09:00 UK time on 22 December 2025.

Minimum £10 deposit.

Maximum stake £1.

Winnings are paid in cash plus free bets.

Free bet portion expires in 7 days.

No wagering requirements on rewards.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Offer is limited to one use per household, computer, and IP address.

Is the Luke Littler NetBet Offer Worthwhile?

The NetBet World Darts Championship offer has the potential to be a great promotion. Given Littler’s form and price on other betting sites, getting enhanced odds of 50/1 on Nuke looks very generous.

Littler made the final at Ally Pally in 2024 before winning the tournament last year and he’s since gone on to win five more major titles.

In terms of outlay, users only need to deposit £10 and then wager £1 on Littler to win outright, with customers benefitting from a quick sign-up process using the NetBet promo code PDC50. Overall, it’s a straightforward offer that provides value to new customers in a betting market that is easy to understand.

If the initial wager wins, customers will receive a payout including £50 in free bets, with no wagering on any winnings from the free bets, meaning that any cash won can be withdrawn.

Why Choose NetBet?

In addition to their enhanced odds betting offer for the World Darts Championship, there are several reasons why users might choose to bet with NetBet.

Firstly, NetBet is a fully licensed and trusted brand that has evolved into one of the most experienced betting sites in the business, with one of the most complete sportsbooks on the market.

In addition to the NetBet World Darts Championship price boost offer, there are plenty of free bets for existing customers, as well as other promos happening around major sporting events.

Once signed up, customers will find excellent value across a variety of different sports, all of which can be accessed via a user-friendly betting site and app.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling when betting on the darts, including when claiming any World Darts Championship betting offers. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.