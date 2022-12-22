Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The PDC World Darts Championship is back with the magic of Ally Pally sure to produce some superb arrows.

Peter Wright claimed a second title in last year’s championship, defeating Michael Smith in a thrilling final 7-5.

Michael van Gerwen is the favourite once again, just ahead of 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, and the Dutch player, a three-time winner, insists he has nothing to prove.

“Of course I want to add more, but as long as I keep winning tournaments, World Championships will follow,” he told the PA news agency. “That’s how it is, keep believing in yourself. People always say you have to do this or that, I have won four big tournaments this season so I am not complaining. I am doing fine. From this moment, there is only more to come.

“I don’t have to prove anything, what I did in darts in the last 10 or 15 years, everyone knows what I am capable of. I just want to do the thing I love the most and that is play as well as possible.” Here’s the schedule for the World Darts Championship 2023:

2022/23 World Darts Championship

Schedule of Play

Thursday December 15 (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb (R1)

Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Nathan Rafferty (R1)

Peter Wright 3-0 Mickey Mansell (R2)

Friday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Alan Soutar 3-0 Mal Cuming (R1)

Boris Krcmar 3-0 Toru Suzuki (R1)

Adrian Lewis 3-0 Daniel Larsson (R1)

Kim Huybrechts 3-0 Grant Sampson (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Rowby-John Rodriguez 2-3 Lourence Ilagan (R1)

William O‘Connor 3-0 Beau Greaves (R1)

Keegan Brown 2-3 Florian Hempel (R1)

Michael Smith 3-0 Nathan Rafferty (R2)

Saturday December 17

Afternoon Session (1100 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Martin Lukeman 3-0 Nobuhiro Yamamoto (R1)

Simon Whitlock 3-2 Christian Perez (R1)

Adam Gawlas 3-2 Richie Burnett (R1)

Daryl Gurney 0-3 Alan Soutar (R2)

Evening Session (2000 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ryan Meikle 3-2 Lisa Ashton (R1)

Cameron Menzies 3-1 Diogo Portela (R1)

Josh Rock 3-1 Jose Justicia (R1)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Lourence Ilagan (R2)

Sunday December 18

Afternoon Session (1100 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Madars Razma 3-1 Prakash Jiwa (R1)

Karel Sedlacek 3-0 Raymond Smith (R1)

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Vladyslav Omelchenko (R1)

Damon Heta 3-0 Adrian Lewis (R2)

Evening Session (2000 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Mike De Decker 3-1 Jeff Smith (R1)

Scott Williams 3-1 Ryan Joyce (R1)

Matt Campbell 0-3 Danny Baggish (R1)

Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Boris Krcmar (R2)

Monday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Andrew Gilding 3-2 Robert Owen (R1)

Danny Jansen 3-2 Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Niels Zonneveld 0-3 Lewy Williams (R1)

Jose de Sousa 3-2 Simon Whitlock (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Geert Nentjes 1-3 Leonard Gates (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 David Cameron (R1)

Steve Beaton 0-3 Danny van Trijp (R1)

Gerwyn Price 3-1 Luke Woodhouse (R2)

Tuesday December 20 (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Jim Williams 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki (R1)

Jamie Hughes 1-3 Jimmy Hendriks (R1)

Ricky Evans 3-1 Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld 3-1 Ryan Meikle (R2)

Wednesday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

John O’Shea 2-3 Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Xicheng Han (R1)

Callan Rydz 0-3 Josh Rock (R2)

Dave Chisnall 3-1 Andrew Gilding (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Mervyn King 3-2 Danny Baggish

Gabriel Clemens 3-0 William O‘Connor

Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Lewy Williams

Stephen Bunting 3-1 Leonard Gates

Thursday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

4x Second Round

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Danny Jansen

Ryan Searle 3-0 Adam Gawlas

Mensur Suljovic 3-0 Mike De Decker

Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Karel Sedlacek

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Gary Anderson 3-1 Madars Razma

James Wade 2-3 Jim Williams

Luke Humphries v Florian Hempel

Vincent van der Voort v Cameron Menzies

Friday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

4x Second Round

Brendan Dolan v Jimmy Hendriks

Chris Dobey v Martijn Kleermaker

Ross Smith v Darius Labanauskas

Rob Cross v Scott Williams

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Martin Schindler v Martin Lukeman

Danny Noppert v David Cameron

Jonny Clayton v Danny Van Trijp

Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans

Tuesday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall v Josh Rock

Clayton/Beaton/Van Trijp v Dolan/Hughes/Hendriks

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Third Round

Jim Williams v Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Raymond Van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

Wednesday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Ryan Searle v Jose De Sousa

Noppert/Edhouse/Cameron v Alan Soutar

Gary Anderson v Dobey/Kleermaker/Han

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Third Round

Cullen/Evans v Damon Heta

Michael Van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith v Schindler/Lukeman

Thursday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Dirk Van Duijvenbode v Smith/O’Shea/Labanauskas

Cross/S Williams/Joyce v Mervyn King

Dave Chisnall v Stephen Bunting

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Humphries/K Brown/Hempel v Van der Voort/Menzies/Portela

Fourth Round games on December 29-30 TBC

Schedule of play subject to change. Any amendments will be advised at pdc.tv and through the OfficialPDC social media channels.

Format

First Round - Best of five sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Third Round - Best of seven sets

Fourth Round - Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 11 sets

Final - Best of 13 sets

2022/23 World Darts Championship odds - as of December 21

Michael van Gerwen 5/2

Michael Smith 11/2

Gerwyn Price 13/2

Peter Wright 10/1

Luke Humphries 14/1

Josh Rock 16/1

Jonny Clayton 18/1

Dimitri Van den Bergh 25/1

Nathan Aspinall 28/1

Dirk van Duijvenbode 33/1

Rob Cross 33/1

Danny Noppert 33/1

Dave Chisnall 33/1

Joe Cullen 40/1

Damon Heta 40/1

Gary Anderson 40/1

Raymond van Barneveld 50/1

Ross Smith 66/1

Ryan Searle 66/1

Chris Dobey 80/1

Jose De Sousa 80/1

Alan Soutar 100/1

Via Betfair