World Darts Championship schedule and order of play

The world’s biggest darts tournament has emerged from the Christmas break with outstanding performances from Michael van Gerwen and teenage sensation Luke Littler.

The Ally Pally delivered a fine atmosphere and England’s Michael Smith, who triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, eased past Latvia’s Madars Razma despite struggling at times.

Away from Smith and ‘MVG’ though, Luke Humphries, who is seeded third, is fancied by many after winning three televised ranking titles over the last seven weeks.

And 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, seeded fifth and sixth respectively, also look set to contend for the title.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from 15 December 2023 to 3 January 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January. Sky Sports customers can stream the action online via the app and website.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth-round and third-round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first-round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Wednesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Scott Williams 4-3 Martin Schindler (R3)

Dave Chisnall 4-1 Gabriel Clemens (R3)

Rob Cross 4-2 Jeffrey de Graaf (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Matt Campbell 4-1 Luke Littler (R3)

Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Richard Veenstra (R3)

Michael Smith 4-1 Madars Razma (R3)

Thursday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Florian Hempel vs Stephen Bunting (R3)

Joe Cullen vs Ryan Searle (R3)

Ross Smith vs Chris Dobey (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan (R3)

Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko (R3)

Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney (R3)

Friday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3)

Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)

Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Boris Krcmar v Gary Anderson (R3)

2x Fourth Round

Saturday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7:30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Monday January 1

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Tuesday January 2

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2x Semi-Finals

Wednesday January 3 (7pm)

Evening Session (7.30pm)

2024 World Darts Championship final