World Darts Championship 2025: Draw, dates, schedule and how to watch

The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 is almost here with the Alexandra Palace ready to deliver plenty of thrills over the festive period.

Luke Humphries is back and ready to defend his title after triumphing over teenage sensation Luke Littler in the final in January.

As the Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ enters this year’s championship as favourite, with ‘Cool Hand Luke’ and former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson among the main contenders.

Mike De Decker and Ritchie Edhouse are also ones to watch with 96 players competing for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a £2.5m prize pot.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s championship:

When is the draw?

The draw is on Monday 25 November at 4.30pm. The top 32 players on the PDC Order of Merit start at the second round, while the first round involves 32 ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers, having battled for their places on the European Tour and Players Championship events on the PDC circuit throughout the year. They will play against the International Qualifiers.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The tournament begins at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 15 December with three first-round matches and one second-round match.

Darts every day will follow before the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day. The championship will resume with the third round and a double session on 27 December before a night off on New Year's Eve. Then the quarter-finals will take place across two sessions on New Year's Day before the semi-finals on 2 January and the final on Friday 3 January.

How can I watch?

You can watch the PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel from 15 December, with a live stream on Sky Go and Now TV.

Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

What is the prize money?

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

Total: £2,500,000

Who are the top seeds?

Luke Humphries (1), Michael Smith (2), Michael van Gerwen (3), Luke Littler (4), Rob Cross (5), Dave Chisnall (6), Jonny Clayton (7), Stephen Bunting (8), Damon Heta (9), Gerwyn Price (10), Dimitri Van den Bergh (11), Nathan Aspinall (12), Danny Noppert (13), Gary Anderson (14), Chris Dobey (15), James Wade (16), Peter Wright (17), Josh Rock (18), Ross Smith (19), Ryan Searle (20), Andrew Gilding (21), Martin Schindler (22), Joe Cullen (23), Mike De Decker (24), Dirk van Duijvenbode 25), Daryl Gurney (26), Gabriel Clemens (27), Gian van Veen (28), Ritchie Edhouse (29), Brendan Dolan (30), Krzysztof Ratajski (31), Raymond van Barneveld (32).

Full schedule for World Darts Championship 2024/25

Sunday December 15 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Fourth Round

Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final

Odds

Luke Littler 7/4

Luke Humphries 11/4

Gary Anderson 10/1

Michael van Gerwen 10/1

Mike De Decker 18/1

Gian van Veen 28/1

Michael Smith 28/1

Rob Cross 28/1

Chris Dobey 33/1

Stephen Bunting 33/1

Wessel Nijman 33/1

Gerwyn Price 40/1

Nathan Aspinall 40/1

Peter Wright 40/1

Ross Smith 40/1

Damon Heta 50/1

Dave Chisnall 50/1

Dimitri Van den Bergh 50/1

Josh Rock 50/1

Ryan Searle 50/1