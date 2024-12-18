World Darts Championship 2025: Draw, schedule and results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 is underway as Alexandra Palace delivers its usual thrills over the festive period.

Luke Humphries is back and ready to defend his title after triumphing over teenage sensation Luke Littler in the final in January - with a potential rematch set for the semi-finals.

As the Littler effect sweeps across the sport, ‘The Nuke’ enters this year’s championship as favourite, with ‘Cool Hand Luke’ and former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson among the main contenders.

Mike De Decker suffered a shock early exit, with Ritchie Edhouse one to watch with 96 players competing for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a £2.5m prize pot. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s championship:

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s championship:

Luke Humphries defends his title after defeating Luke Littler in last year’s final ( Getty Images )

World Darts Championship full schedule

Tuesday December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

James Hurrell 3-0 Jim Long (R1)

Kevin Doets 3-1 Noa-Lynn van Leuven (R1)

Ryan Joyce 3-1 Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Mike De Decker 1-3 Luke Woodhouse (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Jeffrey de Graaf 3-1 Rashad Sweeting (R1)

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-0 Xiaochen Zong (R1)

Ryan Meikle 3-2 Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Peter Wright 3-1 Wesley Plaisier (R2)

Wednesday December 18 (7pm)

Evening Session (7pm)

Jim Williams v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Madars Razma v Christian Kist (R1)

Ricky Evans v Gordon Mathers (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Leonard Gates (R2)

Thursday December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Chris Landman v Lok Yin Lee (R1)

Callan Rydz v Romeo Grbavac (R1)

Martin Lukeman v Nitin Kumar (R1)

Gabriel Clemens v Niels Zonneveld (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Nick Kenny v Stowe Buntz (R1)

Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell (R1)

Scott Williams v Niko Springer (R1)

Michael Smith v Kevin Doets (R2)

Friday December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Stephen Burton v Alexander Merkx (R1)

Wessel Nijman v Cameron Carolissen (R1)

Ian White v Sandro Eric Sosing (R1)

Stephen Bunting v Kai Gotthardt (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Mickey Mansell v Tomoya Goto (R1)

Florian Hempel v Jeffrey De Zwaan (R1)

William O’Connor v Dylan Slevin (R1)

Michael van Gerwen v James Hurrell (R2)

Saturday December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Karel Sedlacek v Rhys Griffin (R1)

Richard Veenstra v Alexis Toylo (R1)

Brendan Dolan v Landman/Lee (R2)

Chris Dobey v Burton/Merkx (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Danny Noppert v Ryan Joyce (R2)

Raymond van Barneveld v Kenny/Buntz (R2)

Luke Littler v Meikle/Sherrock (R2)

Damon Heta v Connor Scutt (R2)

Sunday December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Ryan Searle v Suljovic/Campbell (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Razma/Kist (R2)

Joe Cullen v Nijman/Carolissen (R2)

Ritchie Edhouse v White/Sosing (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Martin Schindler v Rydz/Grbavac (R2)

Ross Smith v J Williams/Nebrida (R2)

Gary Anderson v De Graaf/Sweeting (R2)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v O’Connor/Slevin (R2)

Monday December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Veenstra/Toylo (R2)

Andrew Gilding v Lukeman/Kumar (R2)

Josh Rock v Sedlacek/Griffin (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Mansell/Goto (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Gian van Veen v Pietreczko/Zong (R2)

Daryl Gurney v Hempel/De Zwaan (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Evans/Mathers (R2)

Rob Cross v S Williams/Springer (R2)

Friday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Saturday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Sunday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Fourth Round

Wednesday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final

Results so far

Sunday December 15 (7pm)

Thibault Tricole 3-1 Joe Comito (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena 3-0 Stefan Bellmont (R1)

Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Keane Barry (R1)

Luke Humphries 3-0 Thibault Tricole (R2)

Monday December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Wesley Plaisier 3-2 Ryusei Azemoto (R1)

Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Lourence Ilagan (R1)

Alan Soutar 1-3 Kai Gotthardt (R1)

James Wade 0-3 Jermaine Wattimena (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Robert Owen (R1)

Connor Scutt 3-0 Ben Robb (R1)

Cameron Menzies 1-3 Leonard Gates (R1)

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Keane Barry (R2)

How can I watch?

You can watch the PDC Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2024/25 on Sky Sports’ dedicated darts channel from 15 December, with a live stream on Sky Go and Now TV.

When is Luke Littler playing and what’s his route to the 2025 final?

Littler’s first match, in the second round, will be against Ryan Meikle, who defeated Fallon Sherrock on Tuesday night. The match will take place on Saturday, 21 December. The match is third in the order of play for the evening session, which starts at 7pm GMT, so we can expect the match to start at approximately 9pm GMT.

In round three, the highest seed is Ritchie Edhouse, then in round four Danny Noppert could stand in his way.

A quarter-final against Rob Cross is on the cards before defending world champion Luke Humphries in the semi-finals. The final could see Littler face a number of former world champions, including Michael Smith, Michael Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.

World Darts Championship Format

Final: Best of 13 sets

Semi-Final: Best of 11 sets

Quarter-Final: Best of nine sets

Fourth Round: Best of seven sets

Third Round: Best of seven sets

Second Round: Best of five sets

First Round: Best of five sets

Odds

Luke Littler 7/4

Luke Humphries 11/4

Gary Anderson 10/1

Michael van Gerwen 10/1

Mike De Decker 18/1

Gian van Veen 28/1

Michael Smith 28/1

Rob Cross 28/1

Chris Dobey 33/1

Stephen Bunting 33/1

Wessel Nijman 33/1

Gerwyn Price 40/1

Nathan Aspinall 40/1

Peter Wright 40/1

Ross Smith 40/1

Damon Heta 50/1

Dave Chisnall 50/1

Dimitri Van den Bergh 50/1

Josh Rock 50/1

Ryan Searle 50/1

World Darts Championship prize money

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

Total: £2,500,000

Who are the top seeds?

Luke Humphries (1), Michael Smith (2), Michael van Gerwen (3), Luke Littler (4), Rob Cross (5), Dave Chisnall (6), Jonny Clayton (7), Stephen Bunting (8), Damon Heta (9), Gerwyn Price (10), Dimitri Van den Bergh (11), Nathan Aspinall (12), Danny Noppert (13), Gary Anderson (14), Chris Dobey (15), James Wade (16), Peter Wright (17), Josh Rock (18), Ross Smith (19), Ryan Searle (20), Andrew Gilding (21), Martin Schindler (22), Joe Cullen (23), Mike De Decker (24), Dirk van Duijvenbode 25), Daryl Gurney (26), Gabriel Clemens (27), Gian van Veen (28), Ritchie Edhouse (29), Brendan Dolan (30), Krzysztof Ratajski (31), Raymond van Barneveld (32).