The world’s biggest darts tournament returns in December as 96 international stars go toe-to-toe at the Ally Pally to win the sport’s most prestigious title.

England’s Michael Smith triumphed in the 2023 edition of the World Darts Championship, winning the title 7-4 against Michael van Gerwen at the start of the year to lift the trophy for the first time. Smith is the No. 1 for this year’s tournament just ahead of last year’s beaten finalist Van Gerwen.

Luke Humphries is seeded third, after winning three televised ranking titles over the last seven weeks while two-time World Champion Peter Wright begins his campaign as the fourth seed. 2021 winner Gerwyn Price and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall are seeded fifth and sixth respectively.

Fallon Sherrock, who created history by becoming the first female player to win a match at the World Darts Championship in 2019/2020, will compete in the tournament and faces Jermaine Wattimena in the first round.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the World Darts Championship?

The World Darts Championship will be held from December 15 2023 to January 3 2024 at Alexandra Palace in London.

How to watch the tournament on tv

The World Darts Championship will air on Sky Sports’ dedicated Darts channel with coverage beginning on December 15 and running through to the final in January.

What is the prize money?

As well as the Sid Waddell Trophy, there is £2.5m in prize money on offer for the World Darts Championship with the champion netting £500,000.

The runner-up earns a cool £200,000 while semi-finalist will pocket £100,000 each and those that reach the quarter-finals winning £50,000.

Fourth round and third round losers earn themselves £35,000 and £25,000 respectively while there is £15,000 on offer for the 32 players knocked out in the second round and the 32 first round losers will take away £7,500.

Schedule of Play

Friday 15 December (7pm)

Round One: Kevin Doets vs Stowe Buntz

Round One: Cameron Menzies vs Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Round One: Simon Whitlock vs Paolo Nebrida

Round Two: Michael Smith vs Kevin Doets/Stowe Buntz

Saturday 16 December

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round One: Lee Evans vs Sandro Eric Sosing

Round One: Connor Scutt vs Krzysztof Kciuk

Round One: Jules van Dongen vs Darren Penhall

Round Two: Dave Chisnall vs Cameron Menzies/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Jamie Hughes vs David Cameron

Round One: Keane Barry vs Reynaldo Rivera

Round One: Scott Williams vs Haruki Muramatsu

Round Two: Gary Anderson vs Simon Whitlock/Paolo Nebrida

Sunday 17 December

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round One: Ricky Evans vs Simon Adams

Round One: Jim Williams vs Norman Madhoo

Round One: Matt Campbell vs Lourence Ilagan

Round Two: Joe Cullen vs Jules van Dongen/Darren Penhall

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Dylan Slevin vs Florian Hempe

Round One: Niels Zonneveld vs Darren Webster

Round One: Jermaine Wattimena vs Fallon Sherrock

Round Two: Luke Humphries vs Lee Evans/Sandro Eric Sosing

Monday 18 December (7pm)

Round One: Mario Vandenbogaerde vs Thibault Tricole

Round One: Gian van Veen vs Man Lok Leung

Round One: Martin Lukeman vs Haupai Puha

Round Two: Gerwyn Price vs Connor Scutt/Krzysztof Kciuk

Tuesday 19 December

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round One: Ian White vs Tomoya Goto

Round One: Ritchie Edhouse vs Jeffrey de Graa

Round One: Keegan Brown vs Boris Krcmar

Round Two: James Wade vs Matt Campbell/Lourence Ilagan

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Steve Beaton vs Wessel Nijman

Round One: Mike De Decker vs Dragutin Horvat

Round One: Ricardo Pietreczko vs Mikuru Suzuki

Round Two: Michael van Gerwen vs Keane Barry/Reynaldo Rivera

Wednesday 20 December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

Round One: Radek Szaganski vs Marko Kantele

Round One: Steve Lennon vs Owen Bates

Round One: William O’Connor vs Bhav Patel

Round Two: Ross Smith vs Niels Zonneveld/Darren Webster

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Ryan Joyce vsAlex Spellman

Round One: Richard Veenstra vs Ben Robb

Round One: Christian Kist vs Luke Littler

Round Two: Peter Wright vs Jim Williams/Norman Madhoo

Thursday 21 December

Afternoon Session (12:30pm)

Round One: Mickey Mansell vs Xiaochen Zong

Round One: Luke Woodhouse vs Berry van Peer

Round Two: Madars Razma vs Mike De Decker/Dragutin Horvat

Round Two: Rob Cross vs Mario Vandenbogaerde/Thibault Tricole

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Two: Andrew Gilding vs Christian Kist/Luke Littler

Round Two: Danny Noppert vs Scott Williams/Haruki Muramatsu

Round Two: Gabriel Clemens vs Gian van Veen/Man Lok Leung

Round Two: Damon Heta vs Martin Lukeman/Haupai Puha

Friday 22 December

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round Two: Brendan Dolan vs Mickey Mansell/Xiaochen Zong

Round Two: Jose de Sousa vs Ritchie Edhouse/Jeffrey de Graaf

Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski vs Jamie Hughes/David Cameron

Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Keegan Brown/Boris Krcmar

Evening Session (7pm)

Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dylan Slevin/Florian Hempel

Round Two: Martin Schindler vs Jermaine Wattimena/Fallon Sherrock

Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld vs Radek Szaganski/Marko Kantele

Round Two: Chris Dobey vs William O’Connor/Bhav Patel

Saturday 23 December

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round Two: Kim Huybrechts vs Richard Veenstra/Ben Robb

Round Two: Callan Rydz vs Ricardo Pietreczko/Mikuru Suzuki

Round Two: Jonny Clayton vs Steve Lennon/Owen Bates

Round Two: Daryl Gurney vs Steve Beaton/Wessel Nijman

Evening Session (7pm)

Round Two: Ryan Searle vs Ian White/Tomoya Goto

Round Two: Josh Rock vs Luke Woodhouse/Berry van Peer

Round Two: Stephen Bunting vs Ryan Joyce/Alex Spellman

Round Two: Nathan Aspinall vs Ricky Evans/Simon Adams