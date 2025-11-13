Eddie Hearn says plans are in place for Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury bout in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has revealed Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh has promised to make the eagerly-anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury happen in 2026.

Reports in the United States on Wednesday night suggested Joshua could fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next month, after Matchroom promoter Hearn confirmed the former world heavyweight champion would need a warm-up fight following a 14-month hiatus.

However, Hearn insisted reports an agreement between Paul and Joshua is close are wide of the mark and instead revealed the currently-retired Fury could be tempted back in the ring to face old adversary Joshua at the persuasion of Saudi boxing chief Alalshikh.

“Next year, we will fight in February and then we will fight Tyson Fury if Turki Alalshikh delivers on his plans and strategies,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“We spoke with him in London this week. Everything that we do with Anthony Joshua will be in accordance with and under the guidance of Turki Alalshikh. He has given us amazing opportunities. And the game plan will be put together with him.

“It’s Turki Alalshikh’s responsibility to talk to Tyson Fury and try and make the deal. I can’t tell you we’re fighting Tyson Fury.

“What I can tell you is Turki Alalshikh has told us, ‘I am going to make AJ v Tyson Fury. This is your deal. Do you accept?’

“We have accepted. Is the fight made? No. Because I don’t know where he’s at with Tyson Fury. All I know is he’s yet to fail in delivering a fight.”