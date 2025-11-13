Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eddie Hearn says plans are in place for Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury bout in 2026

A bout between the British heavyweights has been close on multiple occasions.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 13 November 2025 13:59 GMT
Eddie Hearn, centre, says Turki Alalshikh, right, has “promised” to get Tyson Fury out of retirement for the bout (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Hearn, centre, says Turki Alalshikh, right, has “promised” to get Tyson Fury out of retirement for the bout (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Eddie Hearn has revealed Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh has promised to make the eagerly-anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury happen in 2026.

Reports in the United States on Wednesday night suggested Joshua could fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next month, after Matchroom promoter Hearn confirmed the former world heavyweight champion would need a warm-up fight following a 14-month hiatus.

However, Hearn insisted reports an agreement between Paul and Joshua is close are wide of the mark and instead revealed the currently-retired Fury could be tempted back in the ring to face old adversary Joshua at the persuasion of Saudi boxing chief Alalshikh.

“Next year, we will fight in February and then we will fight Tyson Fury if Turki Alalshikh delivers on his plans and strategies,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“We spoke with him in London this week. Everything that we do with Anthony Joshua will be in accordance with and under the guidance of Turki Alalshikh. He has given us amazing opportunities. And the game plan will be put together with him.

“It’s Turki Alalshikh’s responsibility to talk to Tyson Fury and try and make the deal. I can’t tell you we’re fighting Tyson Fury.

“What I can tell you is Turki Alalshikh has told us, ‘I am going to make AJ v Tyson Fury. This is your deal. Do you accept?’

“We have accepted. Is the fight made? No. Because I don’t know where he’s at with Tyson Fury. All I know is he’s yet to fail in delivering a fight.”

