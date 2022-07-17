Jump to content
Eddie Jones in angry exchange with Australia fan after being labelled ‘traitor’

The Australian coached his native country’s side from 2001 to 2005.

Duncan Bech
Sunday 17 July 2022 03:53
Eddie Jones was involved in an angry confrontation with an Australia fan after being called a ‘traitor’ at Saturday’s 21-17 victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Mark Baker/AP)
Eddie Jones was involved in an angry confrontation with an Australia fan after being called a “traitor” at Saturday’s 21-17 victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Footage posted on social media shows England’s head coach being baited by a man wearing a Wallabies cap and holding a pint of beer.

The supporter points a finger at Jones as he walks on to the pitch and says “you’re a traitor” twice, provoking a furious reaction.

Jones stalks over to the stand and replies “come here and say it” three times, causing the surprised fan to back off, and is then ushered away by a member of the ground’s security staff.

The security guard can he heard saying to the fan “I have spoken to you before”.

It is understood that Jones, an Australian who coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, was subjected to hostile abuse when walking to and from the coach’s box with the layout at the SCG meaning he had to pass through sections of the home crowd.

“Clowns think they have full go to abuse coaches,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked about the incident.

The Rugby Football Union and Australian Rugby Union have been contacted for a response.

