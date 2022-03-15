Sam Simmonds says England’s players are behind under-fire head coach Eddie Jones

Sam Simmonds insists England’s players are fully behind Eddie Jones as the head coach attempts to rescue a disappointing Guinness Six Nations from calamity.

England could finish as low as fifth for a second successive year if they are defeated by Grand Slam-chasing France on Saturday and results in Cardiff and Dublin go against them.

And while that is the gloomiest possible scenario, ending the Championship in the bottom half of the table after falling to three defeats – the same number endured in 2021 – is a very real prospect.

Sam Simmonds says England’s players are behind their head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Jones on Monday faced questions over whether he is the right man to lead England to the 2023 World Cup and while stating that they are part of the job, he added that “I don’t think it helps being an Australian”.

A battling defeat to Ireland in round four, fought out with 14 men for all but 82 seconds after Charlie Ewels was sent off for a high tackle, has spared Jones greater scrutiny and Simmonds insists he has the support of the team.

“Eddie’s experience in the game is amazing. When he talks, boys listen,” the Exeter number eight said.

“I feel like as a group, probably in this campaign more than any other, we’ve come together as a squad.

“Although that maybe hasn’t been reflected in the results against Scotland and Ireland, I feel like people could see at Twickenham on Saturday what it meant for us to play for England.

“Also, we’re not just playing for England, we’re playing for the coaches. It’s big to see that and how much confidence we have in what Eddie does and in how we play the game at the weekend.

“He’s improved my game and I wouldn’t say there is a player who has left camp who hasn’t improved and taken on board the things that Eddie’s said.”