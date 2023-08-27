Jump to content

England confirm Jonny May as Anthony Watson’s replacement in World Cup squad

Watson has been ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 August 2023 17:05
Jonny May, pictured, has replaced Anthony Watson in England’s World Cup squad (David Davies/PA)
Jonny May, pictured, has replaced Anthony Watson in England’s World Cup squad (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

England have confirmed that Jonny May has replaced Anthony Watson in their squad for the World Cup.

Watson has been ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury so May, who started Saturday’s defeat to Fiji, has filled the gap in the 33-man party to be submitted to World Rugby on Monday.

The only other name missing from the group originally named by Steve Borthwick on August 7 is Jack van Poortvliet whose ankle problem means he has been replaced by Alex Mitchell.

Elliot Daly and Kyle Sinckler are also present as they continue their recovery from respective knee and pectoral injuries.

