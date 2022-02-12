Will Stuart hoping wounded England can replicate 2020 Six Nations turnaround

Will Stuart insists England will use their experience of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations to resurrect their title prospects this year.

A shattering opening-day defeat by Scotland has placed Eddie Jones’ team on to the back foot and they begin the rebuilding process against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

When the Championship was launched in similar fashion in Paris two years ago, England recovered to lift the crown and Stuart insists they must reproduce the same unity that enabled them to defy the odds.

England need to bounce back from their loss to Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

“We lost our first game – it was my first game for England – against France and ended up winning it so it’s in our control still,” the Bath tighthead prop said.

“That was quite a strange tournament. We played our last game out here in Rome in October.

“You don’t want to lose your first game in an England shirt but we built momentum after that. This tournament is all about building momentum. It was really important to stick together.

“We’ve just got to go out and win every game. We were really disappointed about Scotland but we’re positive about the next opportunity. It’s about going out and delivering a performance and some entertaining rugby.”