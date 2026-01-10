Aaron Ramsdale is Newcastle’s spot-kick saviour as they knock out Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Ramsdale was Newcastle’s hero as they edged past Bournemouth into the FA Cup fourth round in a penalty shoot-out.

Then on-loan Southampton keeper saved from Evanilson, Alex Jimenez and Bafode Diakite to seal a 7-6 shoot-out win after a pulsating encounter had ended 3-3 after 120 minutes on a bitterly cold Tyneside afternoon.

Marcus Tavernier had taken the tie to penalties with an equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of extra time seconds after Harvey Barnes thought he had won it for the much-changed Magpies.

The hosts led through a Barnes’ goal but trailed 2-1 after Alex Scott and David Brooks scored in quick succession before Anthony Gordon’s late spot-kick.

Andoni Iraola also shuffled his pack but it was one of the five men he retained, Eli Junior Kroupi, who produced the first attempt on goal when he thumped a fifth-minute shot into Ramsdale’s midriff after running on to Enes Unal’s knockdown.

However, the hosts would have gone ahead two minutes later had keeper Djordje Petrovic not managed to claw away Yoane Wissa’s curled attempt after Nick Woltemade had turned Barnes’ clever flick into his path.

Ramsdale fielded Kroupi’s shot with 29 minutes gone after substitute Evanilson, on for the injured Unal, had played him in with his first touch, but the game slipped into a lull as the Cherries eased themselves back into it.

Sandro Tonali blasted wide from distance and Scott saw his attempt from a narrow angle blocked as the half-time whistle approached with little real prospect of an opening goal.

That was remedied within five minuets of the restart when Barnes fed Woltemade before racing into the box to collect the Germany international’s return pass and slide the ball past the advancing Petrovic.

Bournemouth should have been level within two minutes when Tino Livramento tried to pick out Malick Thiaw with a ball across his own penalty area but instead found Evanilson and was grateful to see Ramsdale come to his rescue.

Evanilson had the ball in the net with 55 minutes gone after Ramsdale could only parry Kroupi’s piledriver, but from an offside position, before Sven Botman was unlucky not to increase the Magpies’ lead when his header from substitute Lewis Hall’s corner came back off the underside of the bar.

Iraola’s men took full advantage within seconds when Evanilson and Brooks exchanged passes for the former to cross to the far post, where Scott tapped in, and there was more to come for the visitors when Brooks got in behind Kieran Trippier. Although Botman blocked his attempted pass, the midfielder curled a fine shot past Ramsdale from the rebound.

Petrovic twice denied Gordon, the second time brilliantly, as the clock ran down, but the former Everton man finally netted from the spot in added time after the keeper had brought down Tonali.

Barnes thought he had won it deep into the added 30 minutes when he headed home Gordon’s deep cross, but Tavernier ensured it went to penalties with the game’s sixth goal.