Liveupdated1709998501

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 March 2024 15:35
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1709995232

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

After passing a late fitness test, Solanke starts for Bournemouth. Andoni Iraola makes a single change from last weekend's 2-0 win over Burnley - the Cherries' first Premier League victory of 2024 - with Mepham replacing the injured Marcos Senesi in the heart of defence. Adams is back on the bench for the hosts, though they continue to be without Max Aarons, Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly and James Hill.

9 March 2024 14:40
1709995006

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

SUBS: Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Sam Curtis, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, Andre Brooks, Oliver Norwood, Vinicius, William Osula.

9 March 2024 14:36
1709995000

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Ivo Grbic; George Baldock, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies, Ben Osborn; Ben Brereton, Oli McBurnie.

9 March 2024 14:36
1709994986

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

SUBS: Mark Travers, Max Kinsey, Romain Faivre, Alex Scott, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams, Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal.

9 March 2024 14:36
1709994976

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Chris Mepham, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

9 March 2024 14:36
1709994963

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

It is 13th against 20th in the Premier League. Bournemouth, who are 11 points clear of the relegation zone, will look to extend that gap and move closer to the top half with victory over their despondent opponents. Fresh from a 6-0 home drubbing by Arsenal, United are 11 points from safety, and must start to get wins on the board if they are to have any chance of completing a great escape.

9 March 2024 14:36
1709994434

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium.

9 March 2024 14:27
1709993415

Team news!

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra, Adams, Unal, Billing, Travers, Kinsey-Wellings.

Sheff Utd XI: Grbic, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Tom Davies, Osborn, Brereton, McBurnie.

Subs: Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Foderingham, Vinicius Souza, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Jamie Braidwood9 March 2024 14:10
1709992868

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

9 March 2024 14:01
1709992803

AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

9 March 2024 14:00

