Afcon schedule, fixtures and every game’s start time
Ivory Coast host the rearranged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Senegal aim to defend their crown
The Africa Cup of Nations is back as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.
Of the 24 nations taking part in Afcon, Senegal have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson.
But the reigning champions will face stiff competition for the trophy from the team they beat in the final shootout three years ago, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, as well as Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon and hosts Ivory Coast.
The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.
Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times
Venues
Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000
Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000
Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000
Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000
Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000
Group stage
Saturday 13 January
Group A: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Sunday 14 January
Group A: Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)
Group B: Egypt vs Mozambique, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
Group B: Ghana vs Cape Verde, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Monday 15 January
Group C: Senegal vs The Gambia, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (14:00)
Group C: Cameroon vs Guinea, Yamoussoukro (17:00)
Group D: Algeria vs Angola, Stade de la Paix, Bouake (20:00)
Tuesday 16 January
Group D: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania, Bouake (14:00)
Group E: Tunisia vs Namibia, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (17:00)
Group E: Mali vs South Africa, Korhogo (20:00)
Wednesday 17 January
Group F: Morocco vs Tanzania, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (17:00)
Group F: DR Congo vs Zambia, San Pedro (20:00)
Thursday 18 January
Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)
Group A: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
Group B: Egypt vs Ghana, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Friday 19 January
Group B: Cape Verde vs Mozambique, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)
Group C: Senegal vs Cameroon, Yamoussoukro (17:00)
Group C: Guinea vs The Gambia, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Saturday 20 January
Group D: Algeria vs Burkina Faso, Bouake (14:00)
Group D: Mauritania vs Angola, Bouake (17:00)
Group E: Tunisia vs Mali, Korhogo (20:00)
Sunday 21 January
Group E: South Africa vs Namibia, Korhogo (20:00)
Group F: Morocco vs DR Congo, San Pedro (14:00)
Group F: Zambia vs Tanzania, San Pedro (17:00)
Monday 22 January
Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
Group B: Cape Verde vs Egypt, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Group B: Mozambique vs Ghana, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Tuesday 23 January
Group C: The Gambia vs Cameroon, Bouake (17:00)
Group C: Guinea vs Senegal, Yamoussoukro (17:00)
Group D: Angola vs Burkina Faso, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Group D: Mauritania vs Algeria, Bouake (20:00)
Wednesday 24 January
Group E: Namibia vs Mali, San Pedro (17:00)
Group E: South Africa vs Tunisia, Korhogo (17:00)
Group F: Tanzania vs DR Congo, Korhogo (20:00)
Group F: Zambia vs Morocco, San Pedro (20:00)
Second round
Saturday 27 January
SR1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F, Bouake (17:00)
SR2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Sunday 28 January
SR3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
SR4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place, San Pedro (20:00)
Monday 29 January
SR5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
SR6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Tuesday 30 January
SR7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place, Korhogo (17:00)
SR8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place, San Pedro (20:00)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2 February
QF1: Winner SR2 vs Winner RS1, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
QF2: Winner SR4 vs Winner SR3, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Saturday 3 February
QF3: Winner SR7 vs Winner RS6, Bouake (17:00)
QF4: Winner SR5 vs Winner SR8, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7 February
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Third place play-off
Saturday 10 February
SF1 vs SF2 losers, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Final
Sunday 11 February
vs SF2 winners, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
