Afcon schedule, fixtures, results and start times
Ivory Coast host the rearranged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Senegal aim to defend their crown
AFCON: Defending champions Senegal have big hopes
The Africa Cup of Nations is back as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.
Of the 24 nations taking part in Afcon, Senegal have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson.
But the reigning champions will face stiff competition for the trophy from the team they beat in the final shootout three years ago, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, as well as Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon and hosts Ivory Coast.
The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.
Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times
Venues
Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000
Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000
Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000
Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000
Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000
Group stage (all times GMT)
Saturday 13 January
Group A: Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau
Sunday 14 January
Group A: Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
Group B: Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
Group B: Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
Monday 15 January
Group C: Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
Group C: Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
Group D: Algeria 1-1 Angola
Tuesday 16 January
Group D: Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
Group E: Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
Group E: Mali 2-0 South Africa
Wednesday 17 January
Group F: Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
Group F: DR Congo 1-1 Zambia
Thursday 18 January
Group A: Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea-Bissau
Group A: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria
Group B: Egypt 2-2 Ghana
Friday 19 January
Group B: Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
Group C: Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
Group C: Guinea 1-0 The Gambia
Saturday 20 January
Group D: Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Group D: Mauritania 2-3 Angola
Group E: Tunisia 1-1 Mali
Sunday 21 January
Group E: South Africa 4-0 Namibia
Group F: Morocco 1-1 DR Congo
Group F: Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
Monday 22 January
Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
Group B: Cape Verde vs Egypt, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Group B: Mozambique vs Ghana, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Tuesday 23 January
Group C: The Gambia vs Cameroon, Bouake (17:00)
Group C: Guinea vs Senegal, Yamoussoukro (17:00)
Group D: Angola vs Burkina Faso, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Group D: Mauritania vs Algeria, Bouake (20:00)
Wednesday 24 January
Group E: Namibia vs Mali, San Pedro (17:00)
Group E: South Africa vs Tunisia, Korhogo (17:00)
Group F: Tanzania vs DR Congo, Korhogo (20:00)
Group F: Zambia vs Morocco, San Pedro (20:00)
Second round
Saturday 27 January
SR1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F, Bouake (17:00)
SR2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Sunday 28 January
SR3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
SR4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place, San Pedro (20:00)
Monday 29 January
SR5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
SR6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Tuesday 30 January
SR7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place, Korhogo (17:00)
SR8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place, San Pedro (20:00)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2 February
QF1: Winner SR2 vs Winner SR1, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
QF2: Winner SR4 vs Winner SR3, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Saturday 3 February
QF3: Winner SR7 vs Winner SR6, Bouake (17:00)
QF4: Winner SR5 vs Winner SR8, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7 February
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Third place play-off
Saturday 10 February
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Final
Sunday 11 February
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
