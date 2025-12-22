Afcon 2025: How to watch every match for free on TV and online
Morocco host the tournament and are also the favourites, ahead of Senegal and defending champions Ivory Coast
The Africa Cup of Nations is back and every game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4.
The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game - with the Boxing Day fixture between Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and South Africa live on Channel 4’s main channel. The remainder of the group-stage games will be available to watch on E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Hosts Morocco, who are also the tournament favourites, kicked off the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday, with Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon all in action over the coming days. Ivory Coast are the defending champions, having beaten Nigeria in the final two years ago to win the tournament on home soil.
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations
Monday 22 December
14:00: Mali v Zambia, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
17:00: South Africa v Angola, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
20:00: Egypt v Zimbabwe, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Tuesday 23 December
12:30: DR Congo v Benin, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
15:00: Senegal v Botswana, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
17:30: Nigeria v Tanzania, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
20:00: Tunisia v Uganda, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Wednesday 24 December
12:30: Burkina Faso v Equatorial Guinea, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
15:00: Algeria v Sudan, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
17:30: Côte d'Ivoire v Mozambique, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
20:00: Cameroon v Gabon, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Friday 26 December
12:30: Angola v Zimbabwe, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
15:00: Egypt v South Africa, Channel 4 / Streaming
17:30: Zambia v Comoros, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
20:00: Morocco v Mali, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Saturday 27 December
12:30: Benin v Botswana, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
15:00: Senegal v DR Congo, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
17:30: Uganda v Tanzania, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
20:00: Nigeria v Tunisia, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Sunday 28 December
12:30: Gabon v Mozambique, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
15:00: Equatorial Guinea v Sudan, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
17:30: Algeria v Burkina Faso, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
20:00: Côte d'Ivoire v Cameroon, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
Monday 29 December
16:00: Angola v Egypt, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
16:00: Zimbabwe v South Africa, Channel 4 Sport YouTube
19:00: Zambia v Morocco, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
19:00: Comoros v Mali, Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Tuesday 30 December
16:00: Uganda v Nigeria, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
16:00: Tanzania v Tunisia, Channel 4 Sport YouTube
19:00: Benin v Senegal, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
19:00: Botswana v DR Congo, Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Wednesday 31 December
16:00: Equatorial Guinea v Algeria, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
16:00: Sudan v Burkina Faso, Channel 4 Sport YouTube
19:00: Gabon v Côte d'Ivoire, 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
19:00: Mozambique v Cameroon, Channel 4 Sport YouTube
Key dates
The group stages run from Sunday 21 December to Wednesday 31 December. The knockout stages begin on Saturday 3 January. The final will be played on Sunday 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
