The Africa Cup of Nations is due to get under way in the Ivory Coast on 13 January.

The competition was initally set to be played in the northern hemisphere’s summer in 2023, but was postponed January and February 2024 because of the rainy season in West Africa.

Senegal will be heading to the tournament looking to defend the title they won in February 2022 in Cameroon, when they lifted the trophy following a 4-2 win over Egypt in a penalty shoot out. The final itself finished in a 0-0 draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 13 January and the final will take place on 11 February.

The opening match on Saturday 13 January 2024 will see Ivory Coast take on Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, in Abidjan.

Where is it being played?

The matches will be played in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo in the Ivory Coast.

Which Premier League players are playing?

The squads do not have to be finalised by the nations until 3 January, but here is what we know so far.

Bournemouth: Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso), Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Brentford: Frank Onyeka (Nigeria), Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Brighton: Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Everton: Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham: Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal), Calvin Bassey (Nigeria), Alex Iowbi (Nigeria)

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luton: Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Manchester United: Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Nottingham Forest: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Willy Boly (Ivory Coast), Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Moussa Niakhate (Senegal), Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)

Sheffield United: Yasser Larouci (Algeria), Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Tottenham: Yves Bissouma (Mali), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

West Ham: Nayef Aguerd (Morocco), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria), Boubacar Traore (Mali)

Odds:

Senegal 6/1

Morocco 7/1

Ivory Coast 7/1

Algeria 8/1