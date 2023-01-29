Jump to content

Liveupdated1675009563

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade François Coty

Sports Staff
Sunday 29 January 2023 15:15
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Ajaccio take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675009483

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Goal! Ajaccio 0, Lyon 1. Johann Lepenant (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.

29 January 2023 16:24
1675009419

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt missed. Oumar Gonzalez (Ajaccio) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli with a cross following a corner.

29 January 2023 16:23
1675009373

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

29 January 2023 16:22
1675009370

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Sinaly Diomandé.

29 January 2023 16:22
1675009313

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt missed. Cyrille Bayala (Ajaccio) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Youssouf with a cross.

29 January 2023 16:21
1675009248

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt blocked. Vincent Marchetti (Ajaccio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

29 January 2023 16:20
1675009222

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.

29 January 2023 16:20
1675009219

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt saved. Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bevic Moussiti-Oko.

29 January 2023 16:20
1675009121

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.

29 January 2023 16:18
1675009119

Ajaccio vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt saved. Vincent Marchetti (Ajaccio) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli.

29 January 2023 16:18

