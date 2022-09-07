Ajax vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Champions League game online tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group A clash
Rangers will look to continue their habit of creating European magic as they play their first Champions League group stage match since 2010, against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
Last season, the Gers went on a fairytale run through the Europa League - beating the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig en route to the final - and have maintained that momentum in this summer’s Champions League qualifiers by beating Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV to reach the pool phase for the first time in 12 years.
A trip to face European royalty in the form of Ajax is the opening reward in Group A for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men but they head into the contest off the back of a disheartening 4-0 Old Firm defeat to bitter rivals Celtic over the weekend.
By contrast, the Dutch side have started the Eredivisie in perfect fashion, racking up five wins from five while conceding just three goals and know that a home win over Rangers is a must to get their Champions League knockout qualification hopes on track in a group that also includes Liverpool and Napoli.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.
When is Ajax vs Rangers?
The match will kick off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 4 with coverage starting at 5pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.
Team news
Rangers have a variety of ailments as Tom Lawrence missed the Old Firm derby with a knee injury while centre-backs Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander remain sidelined, as do attackers Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi. The mercurial Alfredo Morelos returned to the matchday squad and came on as a substitute against Celtic but Antonio Colak should continue up front after scoring seven goals in 10 games this term.
For Ajax, left-back Owen Wijndal will miss the game with an ankle injury, while midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren’s fitness issues keep him sidelined. Kenneth Taylor may get a start ahead of Davy Klaassen, as defender Calvin Bassey - who Rangers sold to Ajax for a club-record fee earlier this summer - is set to play at centre-back.
Predicted line-ups
Ajax XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Taylor, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Brobbey, Bergwijn
Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Tillman, Colak, Kent
Odds
Ajax: 2/5
Draw: 4/1
Rangers: 11/2
Prediction
Rangers captured plenty of European magic last season and during this season’s qualifiers but the Champions League group stage is a cut above and their chastening Old Firm defeat at the weekend could have dented confidence. It will be a battle for Ajax but they should prevail. Ajax 2-1 Rangers
