Aleksander Ceferin accepts fans faced ‘problems’ at Champions League final

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted “not everything was perfect” for supporters at the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Manchester City supporters reported issues with transport to the out-of-town Ataturk Stadium for the showpiece match on June 10 against Inter Milan, as well as a lack of toilets and limited access to water.

Football Supporters Europe is gathering fan accounts from Istanbul in order to compile a report to present to UEFA.

Ceferin, speaking at the European Football Fans Congress in Manchester, said this year’s men’s and women’s club competition finals “proved UEFA had learned from past mistakes”, but he added: “We’re well aware that in Istanbul not everything was perfect and I’m certainly not playing down the problems encountered by some.

“But let us continue working together to improve what we can improve. I’m thinking in particular of transport links, to better understanding the hosting of disabled supporters and access to water and toilets for everyone.

“I can assure you that next year’s Champions League final at Wembley and Euro 2024 in Germany will be a unique experience for fans.”

Close to the start of his address, Ceferin referenced the extremely serious issues which faced Liverpool fans in particular at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

An independent report into the chaos at the match in the French capital found UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what almost became “a mass fatality catastrophe”.

Good intentions are often not enough, we know that and we are sorry for that. Aleksander Ceferin on the Paris Champions League final

Ceferin said: “Given what some of you experience recently, I would understand if I got a cold reception.

“I also came here to say sorry. We would love to erase events that happened last year. Everyone welcomed the decision to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris and we know what happened.

“Good intentions are often not enough, we know that and we are sorry for that.

“I think we should roll up our sleeves and ensure that attending a football match remains a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone.”