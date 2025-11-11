Alex Scott ‘over the moon’ with England call six years on from non-league days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Scott is hoping his rapid rise can take him from non-league to the World Cup in just seven years.

The Bournemouth midfielder has been called up to the England squad for the first time for this week’s qualifiers against Serbia and Albania after impressing for the Under-21s.

The 22-year-old, whose step-sister is Manchester United and Lionesses defender Maya Le Tissier, was playing for non-league Guernsey until 2019 when he moved to Bristol City.

When he was released by Southampton at the age of 12, he did not think he had a future in the game, but now has a shot at forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for next summer’s global showpiece.

“I’m over the moon, it is everything you dream for,” he said. “Six years ago I was playing non-league for Guernsey and I wasn’t even sure I was going to make it as a footballer.

“So to be now in the England team is a dream come true. I am just grateful for all the coaches, my family and everyone who has helped me get to this point.

“To be honest, I don’t think it’s really sunk in too much yet. That’s the dream for everyone, especially the players here – to be in that World Cup squad.

“I just want to come in, show what I can do and how I can play in an England shirt.

“I am just grateful to be here, it is definitely a dream of mine, I just have to take it one step at a time, enjoy this week, if I get the chance to play, hopefully impress and show what I am capable of.

“I just want to come in and be brave and play the way I know I can play.

“It can be a daunting experience to come into the senior team for your first time, but it’s important I just go out there and show the ability I have, how I can produce.”

If Scott does represent his country in either of the two games, it will become a family affair, with Le Tissier having won 10 senior international caps and been part of the Lionesses’ European Championship-winning squad this summer.

They used to spend their childhood catching flights from Guernsey and even played in the same junior team on the Channel Island, so have both been on a big journey.

“Growing up, we would fly over every weekend together, she’d have her games for Hampshire and I’d be there for Southampton as a kid,” Scott added.

“So every weekend, one of our parents and ourselves were flying over. And it took a lot, especially for our parents, the amount of money they were paying, their dedication, they put in for us to dream to be footballers.

“We’re just happy now we’re both playing at the top level. Obviously, she’s flying for Man United and the Lionesses as well. So I can be proud of her as well.”