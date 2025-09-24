Wednesday’s briefing: Isak off the mark but Ekitike criticised for ‘stupid’ red

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak struck his first Liverpool goal to help seal progression to the Carabao Cup fourth round as Premier League rivals Chelsea hit back to avoid an upset.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is optimistic over Erling Haaland’s injury, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his tactics.

Isak nets as match-winner Ekitike sees red

Alexander Isak started making repayments on his British record transfer fee with his maiden Liverpool goal but it required a late effort from centre-forward rival Hugo Ekitike to beat Southampton 2-1.

However, Ekitike’s insistence on over-celebrating by removing his shirt to show his name on the back to the cameras was a costly mistake as, having already been booked, he was subsequently sent off.

Manager Arne Slot said of the dismissal: “Needless? Yes. And it was stupid.” Ekitike apologised on Instagram, writing that “the emotion got the better of me”.

His pending suspension means Isak will almost certainly start at Crystal Palace on Saturday, although that may have been head coach Arne Slot’s plan anyway as he continues to build up his fitness.

A smart near-post finish by the £125million deadline-day signing from Newcastle lit up an otherwise disjointed first half for a team registering two debutants and 11 changes from Saturday’s Merseyside derby win.

Chelsea survive Lincoln scare

Chelsea were given a major scare before quickfire goals from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte secured a 2-1 win at Lincoln.

The Imps, third in League One, sensed a giant-killing over the Club World Cup champions when Rob Street gave them a deserved lead just before half-time following a major blunder from Enzo Fernandez.

But 19-year-old George levelled early in the second period before Brighton loanee Buonanotte grabbed his first goal for a much-changed Chelsea in the 50th minute.

Manager Enzo Maresca said: “I know some of them didn’t play these kind of games. I asked them how many times they had played against League One teams because you need to play a different kind of game. It’s not the same game because the desire is double from them.”

The visitors made eight alterations to the side which lost at Manchester United on Saturday but still boasted almost £400million worth of talent in their XI and an enviable bench including Moises Caicedo and Pedro Neto.

Guardiola hopeful over Haaland

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be fit for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

The striker was substituted during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal due to back pain.

But, ahead of Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup third-round tie at Huddersfield, Guardiola did not appear to be too concerned.

“It’s been a so, so demanding week, the last game especially, and sometimes the players have problems,” said the City boss. “But I think he will be fine next weekend, I hope so.”

Arteta hits back at “handbrake” accusation

A defiant Mikel Arteta hit back at critics who have claimed his “handbrake tactics” are threatening to derail Arsenal’s bid to win the Premier League title.

Pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both accused Arteta of selecting a cautious team following the Gunners’ draw against City.

Arsenal’s marque summer signing Eberechi Eze dropped to the bench, despite Martin Odegaard’s absence, with Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino forming a midfield three.

Addressing criticism that he approaches big matches in a cautious manner, Arteta said: “How can you be dominant against such a team if you have, what was the word? Handbrake. Dominance and handbrake, they are two different words.”

What’s on today?

Nottingham Forest kick off their first European campaign since the 1995-96 season with a Europa League match against Real Betis in Seville, while Celtic travel to Red Star Belgrade.

In the Carabao Cup third round, holders Newcastle host Bradford, Manchester City go to Huddersfield, Arsenal play away to Port Vale and Tottenham take on Doncaster.