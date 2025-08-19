Alexander Isak saga: Newcastle respond to wantaway striker’s social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have insisted Alexander Isak was never told he could leave this summer in response to the wantaway striker’s social media post.

Isak broke his silence amid his attempts to force a move out of Newcastle by accusing the club of breaking promises in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

But the club responded late on Tuesday night to say they were disappointed at the Sweden international’s message, while leaving the door open for the 25-year-old to return to the fold.

A club statement read: “We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening. We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Isak, who has been the subject of a rejected bid from Liverpool, was not involved in Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday as they failed to score in a goalless draw at Aston Villa, having been training alone after refusing to play in some pre-season matches.

On Tuesday he was named in the PFA Premier League team of the season and used a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to address his situation.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” Isak wrote. “That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To act now as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Liverpool had a bid reportedly worth £110million plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle at the start of August but have retained an interest in the player despite signing Hugo Ekitike – a forward who was also targeted by Newcastle.

Newcastle are said to value Isak at £150million, and would only consider a sale if they have signed a replacement.

Isak, who returned to training at Newcastle on August 4, has three years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, and it was understood he would be fined if he missed competitive matches as a result of his desire to leave.

After Saturday’s match at Villa, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said “other people are dealing with that issue”. Howe has continued to express his hope that Isak stays at the club.