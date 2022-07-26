Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez joins Preston on loan
The Spain Under-19 international was United’s Under-23s Player of the Year last season
Manchester United have allowed their Under-23s Player of the Year Alvaro Fernandez to join Preston on loan for the season.
The Spain Under-19 international left-back, who United signed from Real Madrid in 2020, will get his first taste of senior football with the Championship club.
Fernandez has played for United in the EFL Trophy and was on the bench for Ralf Rangnick’s side against Chelsea in April but, with new manager Erik ten Hag signing Tyrell Malacia, United have chosen to let the 19-year-old spend the season at North End.
He was at Deepdale on Saturday to watch Preston lose 2-1 to Leicester in a pre-season friendly. Ryan Lowe’s side start their Championship campaign against Wigan on Saturday.
Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg and Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer enjoyed successful loan spells at Preston last season as North End are gaining a reputation for improving Premier League youngsters.
