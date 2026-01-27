Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay at Liverpool after Spurs interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot expects Andy Robertson to stay put at Liverpool this month after preliminary talks with Tottenham were held over a move.

Spurs made a surprise approach for the left-back last week, whose contract at Anfield expires in the summer and who had said he would like more first-team football after losing his place in the side to Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool considered Tottenham’s offer out of respect for Robertson but concluded that, as things stand, they need him at Anfield.

This sentiment has been echoed by Slot, who confirmed that his vice-captain will be in the squad that faces Qarabag in tomorrow’s pivotal Champions League clash.

"Robbo is part of the team tomorrow evening. He has been part of this squad for so many years,” Slot said.

"I am happy to have him and I am glad he is available because that is not normal for us right now. He will be part of the team and nothing is happening on this side.

"It's hard to say anything definite in this world we are in but I expect him to stay."

Slot used Robertson in the second half of Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth, when he said he knew Kerkez could not play the full 90 minutes because of his workload.

The Scotland skipper has only made four league starts this term but could be used more in the second half of the season, with the outcome of Wednesday’s league phase finale determining whether Liverpool, currently inside the top eight, will be required to play in the ever-perilous knockout play-offs.

However, keeping Robertson may mean they lose the prospect of a transfer fee for a player who could leave on a free transfer in the summer, and deny him a longer-term deal at Spurs.

Liverpool’s defensive options are nevertheless stretched as of now and Slot will be without both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate for the Qarabag clash, leaving him with just one senior centre-back in captain Virgil van Dijk.

Joe Gomez will be absent for the visit of Qarabag, along with Ibrahima Konate ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Gomez was taken off injured after taking a blow to the crotch from goalkeeper Alisson during Bournemouth’s opener on Saturday, and while Slot was unable to give an exact timeframe on his return, he expects the Englishman to be back in a “relatively short time”. Konate, meanwhile, is still away after dealing with a family bereavement.

Liverpool dropped out of the top four after defeat at the Cherries and scrutiny of Slot has grown once more, with Jamie Carragher suggesting the Dutchman’s job would be at risk if he did not deliver Champions League qualification this term.

The Dutchman insists that his standards have not dropped and believes that Liverpool can still claim silverware before the season is out.

"On what is acceptable for me, if we can improve in both boxes I think we can win something this season,” Slot said.

"If we only improve in one it will be really difficult to win something."