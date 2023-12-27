Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham’s Cristian Romero out for ‘four or five weeks’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has been dealt another injury blow after he confirmed Cristian Romero will miss the next four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero only returned from a three-match suspension at the beginning of December but is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

The Argentina international sustained the injury during last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Everton and a scan this week has revealed a hamstring strain.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s trip to Brighton, Postecoglou said: “Not so great with Romero.

“He had a scan the other day and has got a hamstring strain. We are looking at probably four or five weeks for him.

“Disappointing to lose him, for sure. We obviously missed him with the suspension and now we’ve just got him back and he steadied things up.

“Now he will be missing again for quite a chunk of time.”

Romero’s previous absence was compounded by centre-back partner Micky van de Ven being out with a hamstring injury.

Summer signing Van de Ven sustained the issue in the 4-1 loss to Chelsea in November, but is close to a return and revealed at the PDC World Darts Championship last week that he could be back training in two weeks.

We will see him some time in January Ange Postecoglou on Micky van de Ven

Postecoglou was cautious with a timeline, although admitted the trip to Manchester United on January 14 could be a comeback date for Van de Ven.

“He is getting closer,” Postecoglou confirmed.

“We will see him some time in January. I don’t think Burnley but Man United on the 14th potentially

“I don’t look at comeback dates until I see them training with us and he hasn’t been part of the group.

“He is not due to be part of the group this week so we’ll see how he is going at the end of this week. Once they start training with the group, that’s when we start thinking about if they are available.

“He is at the tail end of it, for sure and at some point, middle of January he could be available but how we use him after such a long absence will be depending on where he is at.”

Spurs will have Destiny Udogie back for the clash with Brighton after his one-match ban and Postecoglou could decide to push full-back Emerson Royal into the heart of defence alongside Ben Davies in Romero’s absence.

Postecoglou was linked with the Brighton job when Graham Potter left to join Chelsea last September before the Premier League outfit eventually settled on Roberto De Zerbi.

The current Tottenham boss explained ahead of visiting the Amex Stadium that leaving Celtic mid-season was off the table.

“No-one knew about me a year ago mate,” Postecoglou joked.

“No, look I didn’t have discussions with Brighton at the time and to be honest there wasn’t really the possibility that I would leave Celtic mid-season.

“I had only been there a year-and-a-half and even though there was nothing real and people weren’t really saying to me that clubs wanted to talk to me, I kind of knew in my mind that if I was going to do it, it would have to be after the second year because I was never going to leave within the year.”