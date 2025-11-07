Anthony Gordon a major doubt for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford as Eddie Howe provides injury update
The forward was injured in the midweek win over Athletic Bilbao and awaits the result of a scan
Anthony Gordon is a major doubt for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford as the club await results of a scan on a hip issue.
Gordon was substituted before half time in the midweek Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao having also been replaced at the interval in the Premier League defeat to West Ham last weekend.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted that there was “every chance” that the forward, named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad on Friday morning, is absent for the encounter with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.
“We don’t think it is a serious injury but we are getting him scanned and waiting on the result,” Howe explained.
"I think there is every chance he might miss our game on Sunday but we will give him every opportunity to be fit.
“I feel relaxed about him being with England. It will all be done with England’s blessing in terms of whether he is fit or not fit. We will work together to find the best solutions for Anthony."
A rough recent run of results has left Newcastle in the bottom half of the Premier League table, with their opponents entering the weekend a point and a place ahead of them in 12th.
Howe secured Yoane Wissa from Brentford after a protracted transfer saga during the summer window, but has been unable to yet utilise the 29-year-old due to a knee injury picked up on international duty with DR Congo.
Wissa’s return is not imminent, it seems, though Howe hopes to soon be able to bring him in to his squad.
"Injuries are part and parcel of football and especially with the schedule we have had,” Howe said.
"The only frustrating thing about this one is that we haven’t seen him, he wasn’t with Newcastle when he did it.
"It’s been difficult because the transfer was with the sight of trying to help us here and now. We need him and we desperately want to see him fit.”
