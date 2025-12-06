Repeated setbacks ‘hard to take’ for Liverpool players, admits Arne Slot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes his side are “improving” but admitted poor results are taking a toll on his players after they were held to a 3-3 draw at Leeds.

The reigning champions have won only one of their last five league games after Ao Tanaka’s stoppage-time equaliser at Elland Road saw them held to a draw for the second time in four days and lose further ground on the top four.

Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire double early in the second half put Liverpool in control before Leeds fought back through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty and Anton Stach.

Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to have won it for the visitors with a late third, but substitute Tanaka snatched a point for Leeds in the sixth minute of added time.

Slot said: “I think we’re improving. Individuals are improving, performances are improving, but it’s hard to take for these players as well.

“They’re putting so much effort in and fighting so hard and not to get the result so many times, one after the other, I think we can understand that does do something to an individual and to a team.”

Liverpool had lost seven of their previous 11 away league games before heading to Elland Road – where they had not lost in over 25 years – but while they left with a point, this will feel like another defeat and heaps further pressure on their head coach.

“It’s not about me, it’s what the players feel, what the fans feel, what everyone who loves this football club feels,” Slot said.

“I think we all feel the same at this moment. But I also hope that everyone sees that these players are fighting really, really hard.

“And combine that with good football. Again today, we hardly conceded a chance and conceded three goals.”

“I see us doing many things well this season without the results. I can take a lot of positives from this game.

“If we had won it 2-0 or 3-2 – a controlled performance, dominant, against a very difficult team to play against because Chelsea experienced it, (Manchester) City experienced it second half, because they’ve changed their playing style to long ball.”

Leeds followed up their midweek 3-1 home win over Chelsea with another battling display to climb three points clear of the relegation zone.

Boss Daniel Farke described a thrilling second half as “crazy” and hailed his players for their fighting spirit and also Leeds fans for creating an electric atmosphere.

“Crazy, it’s another magical night,” he said. “It’s Elland Road. The ground was again rocking like no other ground probably in world football.

“Once this place is on it, it can be second to none. It was a crazy game.”

Farke added: “Sadly, it had been two mistakes where we more or less assisted their two goals, but my boys have this attitude. No one’s ever beaten and they always try whatever is thrown at them in terms of difficulties or adversity.”