Jamie Carragher feels speculation over Arne Slot’s Liverpool future is premature

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool boss Arne Slot does not earn the same kind of “unconditional love” afforded his predecessor Jurgen Klopp but insists any speculation over the Dutchman’s future at Anfield is premature.

Pressure has continued to mount on Slot in the wake of his side’s dismal 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday which extended their recent run to six defeats from their last seven Premier League matches.

But Carragher told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “To win a league title in your first season is pretty special, but I have the feeling he (Slot) doesn’t have the unconditional love and support like Jurgen Klopp always had.

“Jurgen Klopp had a couple of ropey moments in his time – at one stage he lost six games in a row at Anfield in the league… but at no stage did that ever feel like people were talking about Jurgen Klopp’s position the same way people have been speaking about Arne Slot’s position over the weekend.

“It’s the nature of the beast, he’s the manager of one of the biggest clubs in the world, but for me there should be no talk or thought of this manager being out of a job this season.”

Carragher picked out Mohamed Salah for particular criticism for not joining captain Virgil van Dijk in fronting up during their series of defeats.

Salah has come under fire from various quarters for his poor form this season, with Carragher’s fellow pundit Wayne Rooney suggesting on Sunday Slot should consider dropping the Egyptian striker in a bid to kick-start their season.

Carragher added: “A year ago this weekend, Mo Salah wasn’t shy in coming out and speaking about his own situation, about the club not offering him a contract.

“I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets Man of the Match, or he needs a new contract. I’d like to see Mo Salah come out as one of the leaders, one of the legends of Liverpool.”