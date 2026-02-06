Arne Slot hopeful video with Richard Hughes will prove he has Liverpool’s backing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot hopes Liverpool fans will believe he has the backing of sporting director Richard Hughes after seeing their close relationship on a video.

Slot has long insisted he had the support of Liverpool’s hierarchy, even in a run of nine defeats in 12 games, and that he and Hughes talk regularly and are in agreement.

But Hughes, who was key in appointing the Dutchman in 2024, has hardly spoken in public since his arrival from Bournemouth until Liverpool released an in-house interview with both men and CEO Billy Hogan this week.

And Slot said: “If it has helped for people to understand not only I say it but the situation because they caught that synergy or whatever, then it is a good thing. I can keep saying it but the moment you see it you probably believe it more. Then it is only a positive thing.”

Liverpool have only lost one of their last 16 matches in all competitions, but some speculation about Slot’s position has persisted.

Meanwhile, he praised Hughes, as Liverpool took their spending in the last year past £500m by agreeing a £55m deal for defender Jeremy Jacquet, who will join in the summer.

“I said many times, how good his work has been in the last one-and-a-half to two years,” Slot added. “This is shown in the signings he made and another time now with Jeremy Jacquet. He’s done a great job for the club but also for me.”

The signing of Jeremy Jacquet (right) took Liverpool’s spending in the last year past £500m ( AFP via Getty Images )

Slot gave an insight into the recruitment process and the long-term planning involved as he said he only plays a part when Hughes and others narrow a search down to three targets.

“It is a big club and a club that is run in a way that a lot of people put a lot of work into it,” Slot said. “We do not think, ‘let’s sign a player tomorrow and we will start with it today’. The work that goes into that is so detailed in this club that there is a long, long period to go.

“I don’t watch a football match and say, ‘Oh, he’s a good player, why don’t we try to sign him?’ That’s not the way we work over here. There is a lot of data and scouting involved and then a list is brought down to one, two or three players and then that is the moment that I get also involved. If we do a signing, that is never one week’s work, let’s put it that way.”