Arsenal v Brentford live: Mikel Arteta set to ring the changes for London derby in Premier League
Premier League leaders Arsenal host Brentford tonight in a battle of set-piece masters at the Emirates Stadium tonight.
Mikel Arteta’s men have looked secure at the top of the table but dropped valuable points in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out, despite the Blues having Moises Caicedo sent off late in the first half.
Brentford are fresh from a 3-1 win over relegation candidates Burnley, with striker Igor Thiago making history for the club as the quickest player to reach 10 goals in one campaign, needing just 13 games.
The Bees will need Thiago to be on the same top form at the Emirates tonight, particularly with the Gunners expected to be without defensive stalwart William Saliba.
Team news
Arsenal looked troubled in defence without William Saliba against Chelsea, with the Frenchman ruled out after picking up a knock in training, and he appears unlikely to be fit to play today.
Gabriel, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz remain out of action for the hosts, while the Bees are missing long-term absentees Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva, and cannot field Reiss Nelson against his parent club.
Riccardo Calafiori is one yellow card away from a one-match suspension so Arteta may not risk playing him, opening the door to Myles Lewis-Skelly.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Arsenal v Brentford?
Arsenal host Brentford at the Emirates on Wednesday 3 December, with kick-off at 7.30pm.
