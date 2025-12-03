'A vital game' - Arteta urges fans to show 'animal' spirit vs Brentford

Premier League leaders Arsenal host Brentford tonight in a battle of set-piece masters at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s men have looked secure at the top of the table but dropped valuable points in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out, despite the Blues having Moises Caicedo sent off late in the first half.

Brentford are fresh from a 3-1 win over relegation candidates Burnley, with striker Igor Thiago making history for the club as the quickest player to reach 10 goals in one campaign, needing just 13 games.

The Bees will need Thiago to be on the same top form at the Emirates tonight, particularly with the Gunners expected to be without defensive stalwart William Saliba.

Follow all the action live from the Emirates here: