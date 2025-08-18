Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka admitted Arsenal were a long way from their best after they snatched a 1-0 win away to Manchester United in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Riccardo Calafiori got the only goal in the 13th minute when he pounced on an error from United’s stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

But Arsenal were otherwise second best at Old Trafford, sloppy in possession against a United side who impressed with their energy and purpose, even if they ultimately could not find an end product.

If the Gunners are to take a step forward this season, after three consecutive second-placed finishes in the Premier League, they cannot afford too many more displays like this one.

“It was not a great performance,” Saka said. “We are happy with the three points, to come away from Old Trafford with a win.

“We were not up to our usual standards, the basics, sloppy giveaways. Our decision making was not great and that cost us and gave United a lot of momentum. We did not get punished for it but we cannot do it every game.”

A huge amount of the focus coming into the match was on Arsenal’s new £55million striker Viktor Gyokeres as he came up against his former boss Ruben Amorim.

It proved a difficult afternoon for the Sweden star, who struggled to hold up the ball and did not get a sight of goal before being replaced just after the hour.

“I was impressed with him and he battled for us,” Saka said of his new team-mate. “It was tough. There was a big battle up there.

“I thought he did well. His performance gives us something to build on and I am sure it will help him next week. He has slotted in well and so have the other guys.”