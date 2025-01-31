Who Arsenal could face in Champions League last-16 after play-off draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The picture for the last-16 of the Champions League has become clearer after the draw for the knockout play-off round.

Arsenal did not always enjoy the easiest of Champions League campaigns but Mikel Arteta’s side safely made it through to the last-16 as one of the top eight seeds.

The Gunners required heroics from David Raya to earn a 0-0 draw in Atalanta before slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the San Siro early on in the league phase.

But Arsenal’s excellent home form - with wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb, to an aggregate score of 12-0 - ensured their safe passage to the last 16.

Arsenal’s secured third spot in the league standings by beating Girona away on the final day to ensure that they skip the play-off rounds, as Arteta’s side now await to find out who they could play in the last-16 in March.

Who could Arsenal face in the last-16?

As the third seed, Arsenal are linked with fourth seed Inter Milan in the last-16 draw.

The play-offs are now set and teams which finished 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th will now face off, with the two winners to be drawn against either Arsenal or Inter.

After Friday’s draw, those ties are Feyenoord vs AC Milan and PSV vs Juventus.

When will Arsenal find out their last-16 opponents?

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February.

13th or 14th will be at home in the first leg, with 19th or 20th home in the second leg.

When will Arsenal play their last-16 tie?

Arsenal will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home on 4/5 March and then the second leg at the Emirates on 11/12 March.

Champions League draw in full

Brest vs PSG - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

Monaco vs Benfica - to play Liverpool or Barcelona in last-16

PSV vs Juventus - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

AC Milan vs Feyenoord - to play Arsenal or Inter in last-16

Manchester City vs Real Madrid - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Celtic vs Bayern Munich - to play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in last-16

Club Brugge vs Atalanta - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund - to play Lille or Aston Villa in last-16