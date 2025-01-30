The four clubs Arsenal could draw in Champions League last-16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal did not always enjoy the easiest of Champions League campaigns but Mikel Arteta’s side are safely through to the last 16 as one of the top eight seeds.

The Gunners required heroics from David Raya to earn a 0-0 draw in Atalanta before slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the San Siro early on in the league phase.

But Arsenal’s excellent home form - with wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco and Dinamo Zagreb, to an aggregate score of 12-0 - ensured their safe passage to the last 16.

Arsenal’s secured third spot in the league standings by beating Girona away on the final day to ensure that they skip the play-off rounds, as Arteta’s side now await to find out who they could play in the last 16 in March.

The four clubs Arsenal could face in Champions League last 16

After finishing the league phase as the third seed, Arsenal progress directly through to the last 16.

While Friday’s draw will determine the exact position of the teams in the bracket, Arsenal know they will face one of the following teams in the last-16:

13th: AC Milan

14th: PSV

19th: Feyenoord

20th: Juventus

In the play-off rounds, 13th or 14th will play one of 19th or 20th, and vice versa. Arsenal will play the winner of one of those ties, to be revealed in Friday’s draw.

Here’s the full list of the potential last-16 matches:

7th/8th to play 9th/10th/23rd/24th – Lille/Aston Villa to play Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund/Sporting/Club Brugge

5th/6th to play 11th/12th/21st/22nd – Atletico Madrid/Bayer Leverkusen to play Real Madrid/Bayern Munich/Celtic/Manchester City

3rd/4th to play 13th/14th/19th/20th – Arsenal/Inter Milan to play AC Milan/PSV/Feyenoord/Juventus

1st/2nd to play 15th/16th/17th/18th – Liverpool/Barcelona to play PSG/Benfica/Monaco/Brest

When will Arsenal find out their last-16 opponents?

The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February.

13th or 14th will be at home in the first leg, with 19th or 20th home in the second leg.

Here’s a full list of the potential play-off ties, to be drawn on Friday:

9th/10th to play 23rd/24th – Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund to play Sporting/Club Brugge

11th/12th to play 21st/22nd – Real Madrid/Bayern Munich to play Celtic/Manchester City

13th/14th to play 19th/20th – AC Milan/PSV to play Feyenoord/Juventus

15th/16th to play 17th/18th – PSG/Benfica to play Monaco/Brest

When will Arsenal play their last-16 tie?

Arsenal will play the first leg of their last-16 match away from home on 4/5 March and then the second leg at the Emirates on 11/12 March.