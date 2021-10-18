Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in north London this evening as this round of Premier League games comes to an end.

Ahead of this month’s international fixtures, Palace were involved in a 2-2 draw against Leicester, battling from two goals down to earn a point at home.

Arsenal, meanwhile, played out a 0-0 draw against Brighton, as the Gunners lost some momentum after their short run of improved performances.

As such, Mikel Arteta’s team entered this gameweek 11th in the table, with Palace 14th under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League. The broadcaster will also stream the action on its website and SkyGo app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is still sidelined with a knee injury, while forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for the Gunners.

Palace are still without Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson, both of whom may miss the remainder of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Smith Rowe, Partey, Odegaard; Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe.

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Odds

Arsenal: 13/19

Draw: 3/1

Palace: 5/1

Prediction

Arsenal to find a way past a valiant Palace. Arsenal 1-0 Palace.