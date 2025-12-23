Is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final
Chelsea await the winners in the semi-finals
Arsenal face Crystal Palace in a rescheduled Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates as Chelsea FC await the winners.
The Gunners and the Eagles saw their cup tie moved from last week due to Palace’s participation in the Europa Conference League, as Oliver Glasner’s side battle a fixture pile-up before Christmas.
His side were thrashed 4-1 by Leeds on Saturday night while Arsenal reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Everton.
Both teams could make changes to their starting line-ups for the final match before Christmas - with Mikel Arteta already confirming that Gabriel Jesus could make his first start in almost a year.
When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?
The Carabao Cup quarter-final will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 23 December at the Emirates.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
What is the team news?
Gabriel Jesus could start while Eberechi Eze, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, and Myles Lewis-Skelly could also feature after not playing against Everton. But the Gunners remain without defenders Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Cristian Mosquera.
Palace remain without Daniel Munoz and Daichi Kamada while they be without Ismaila Sarr due to the Africa Cup of Nations for the foreseeable - and the Eagles making further changes to rest key players cannot be ruled out.
Possible line-ups
Arsenal XI: Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Norgaard, Eze, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli
Crystal Palace XI: Richards, Guehi, Canvot; Clyne, Lerma, Wharton, Sosa; Pino, Devenny; Uche
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks