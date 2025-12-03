Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis worsens as another centre-back goes down
Cristhian Mosquera was forced off in the first half of Arsenal’s clash with Brentford to add to their woes at the back
Arsenal’s growing defensive injury crisis worsened as Cristhian Mosquera was forced off just before half-time of their clash with Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.
Already missing first-choice centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, third option Mosquera landed awkwardly after leaping to contest a header against the Bees around the 40-minute mark.
He winced and hobbled immediately upon landing before going down, with the physio rushing on to treat him. After a couple of minutes, the 21-year-old Spaniard gingerly got to his feet and limped off the pitch.
Jurrien Timber, who has impressed so much at right-back this season but was rested for Wednesday’s game, came off the bench to replace Mosquera, who signed from Valencia in the summer. Although a full-back with the Gunners, Timber often plays as a centre-half for the Netherlands.
Mosquera was starting alongside fellow summer signing Piero Hincapie, just as they did against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at the weekend, because Saliba and Gabriel are both out injured.
Saliba travelled to Stamford Bridge with the squad for the Chelsea clash but was then surprisingly left out of the starting line-up after it emerged he had picked up a knock in training.
The 24-year-old French international missed some time earlier this year with an ankle injury but in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning, Arteta was more hopeful that this issue was a short-term one.
Arteta said: “He had a niggle but I think it’s going to be a matter of days [until he returns]. The ankle one [earlier in the season], it was a really random and very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn’t comfortable and he had to stay away. And this one as well, very bizarre. But hopefully it will be a matter of days.”
The news was slightly less positive on Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel, as the Brazilian battles a thigh injury he picked up on international duty last month, with a longer time-frame that may rule him out until after Christmas.
“Big Gabi,” said Arteta. “Gabi’s doing very well but that’s weeks as well.”
Arsenal face Aston Villa in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday when they hope Saliba will be fit. But if he, Gabriel and Mosquera are all out then either Timber or Ben White will likely fill in alongside Hincapie.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments