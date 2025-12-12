Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta continued to keep his cards close to his chest when offering an update on the fitness of Declan Rice, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Wolves in the Premier League.

Saliba has missed Arsenal’s last four games due to injury, while the other trio were absent from the 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa as the host the division’s bottom side at the Emirates.

Arteta said the return dates for the group of players are a “matter of days” but Rice could be closest to being in contention ahead of the Wolves match after missing the Brugge trip due to illness.

"Let's see how he [Rice] is today,” Arteta said on Friday. “Obviously he was ill. So normally in a few days it gets resolved, but we have to wait and see how far he can push."

Arteta suggested Saliba will be back in time for the trip to Everton next Saturday but the centre-back remains a doubt for the Wolves match, with defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes still out as well.

"We have to wait and see,” Arteta said. “Yesterday we didn't train. He hasn't trained with us yet. We have an extra day. We train this afternoon. Let's see if he can be available for that.”

On Timber, who missed the Brugge match due to a knock, Arteta said: "Again, it depends how he feels today. He wasn't feeling comfortable. Again, I think it's a matter of days but whether it's tomorrow or not we will see."

The update on Trossard was similar. “Another one that is a matter of days! Sounds boring but it's the reality. So we don't know, and if he is available for how long."