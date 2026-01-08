Arsenal vs Liverpool live: Gunners face huge test in pursuit of Premier League title
Mikel Arteta’s side have a five point lead at the top of the table and victory over the Reds will prove their title credentials
Arsenal host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash this evening in what could prove to be a decisive moment in their pursuit of the Premier League title.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been consistent performers over the last few league campaigns but have come up short by finishing second in each of the previous three seasons. They head into tonight’s match against the reigning champions with a five point lead over closest rivals Manchester City and know a victory over Arne Slot’s Reds is a potential stumbling block conquered.
Four of the last six league games between these two side have ended in draws with the other two results ending in a victory each. Arsenal will be quietly confident having home advantage and being on a winning run of five league matches but Liverpool have rediscovered some semblance of form.
Slot’s team are unbeaten in eight league games but come to the Emirates on the back of consecutive draws with Fulham and Leeds meaning the manager is under pressure to deliver a statement win. Can Liverpool halt Arsenal’s charge to the title?
Follow all the action from the Emirates with our live blog below:
Arne Slot gives Hugo Ekitike injury update
Hugo Ekitike remains a doubt to face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday night, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said.
Ekitike is Liverpool’s top goalscorer this season but did not play against Fulham on the weekend after feeling some discomfort in his hamstring.
Arne Slot gives Hugo Ekitike injury update ahead of testing trip to Arsenal
Liverpool early team news
Doubts surround Hugo Ekiteke’s involvement on Thursday as the French striker battles a hamstring issue. Alexander Isak is a long-term absentee, while Mohamed Salah is still away on international duty with Egypt.
Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Jones; Wirtz, Gakpo
Arsenal's early team news
Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are Mikel Arteta’s only confirmed absentees, after Declan Rice returned so impressively against Bournemouth.
Bukayo Saka is likely to start, having come off the bench against the Cherries.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT.
A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?
Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 8 January at the Emirates Stadium.
Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome champions Liverpool to the Emirates in a blockbuster clash on Thursday night.
The Gunners are riding high at the top of the table after beating Bournemouth 3-2 in their last outing, with Declan Rice scoring twice. The Gunners are on a five-match win streak in the league since their loss to Aston Villa at the start of December.
Liverpool have not won in their last two matches, after being held at home to Leeds and then away at Fulham after Harrison Reed’s sensational stoppage-time equaliser. The Reds are 14 points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.
Dominik Szoboszlai made the difference the last time these two met, back in August at Anfield, with his stunning free-kick securing a 1-0 win for Arne Slot’s side.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal play host to Liverpool.
This is a big clash at the top of the table and one which could see the Gunners begin to pull away from the competition as their hunt for their first league title in over 20 years.
Mikel Arteta’s men have a five point lead over Man City in second and could extend that to eight should they defeat their close rivals Liverpool at the Emirates tonight.
Kick off for this one is at 8pm so stick with us as we build-up to this blockbuster clash.
